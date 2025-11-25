Livestream causes fight between South Korean and Chinese men in Pattaya

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 25, 2025, 11:44 AM
72 1 minute read
Photo via Facebook/ สายข่าวพัทยา

Footage of a physical confrontation between two foreign men, Chinese and Korean, in Pattaya, has circulated online, though some locals claim the incident occurred some time ago.

Several local news Facebook pages shared the video yesterday, November 24. In the footage, the shirtless Chinese man repeatedly punched the South Korean man, who was wearing a beige T-shirt, in the middle of Soi Pattaya 6.

Later, a group of bar security guards and bar girls approached the two men and attacked them, reportedly in an attempt to separate the pair. Some bar girls pulled the foreigners apart, while others repeatedly assaulted them.

Other witnesses were seen surrounding the two men, with some cheering them on. At the end of the video, Pattaya city officials wearing black vests stepped in and separated the duo.

A Thai woman commented that the footage was old and claimed the altercation was triggered by a livestreaming video.

Photo via The Pattaya News

According to reports, the Chinese man reportedly jumped in front of the camera and teased the South Korean man while he was livestreaming. The two exchanged provocative gestures for some time before the fight broke out.

Another Thai woman stated that city officials had ordered the temporary closure of two bars as punishment, as some bar workers were involved in the assault seen in the video. It remains unclear whether the two men will face legal consequences for their actions.

Photo via The Pattaya News

Similar incidents occurred in Pattaya in January when a group of Thai women attacked a Russian man who was livestreaming on Pattaya Beach. The attackers mistakenly believed the Russian man filmed them without permission.

In 2023, a Thai man punched a South Korean YouTuber during a livestream on the beach. The attacker accused the foreigner of filming him, raised his middle finger, and assaulted the streamer. Police fined the South Korean man for filming others without permission.

Photo via The Pattaya News

Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 25, 2025, 11:44 AM
72 1 minute read

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.