Bedridden Thai woman revives and knocks on coffin during funeral

A 65 year old bedridden woman in Phitsanulok was found alive shortly before her funeral after showing signs of movement inside her coffin. Doctors later confirmed that her condition was due to low blood sugar.

Chontirot Sakulku, presumed dead, had moved and knocked on her coffin shortly before her funeral began yesterday, November 23. Her family opened the coffin to find her awake, though breathing slowly.

Her younger brother, Mongkon Sakulku, told DailyNews that they believed Chontirot passed away at around 2am that morning while lying unconscious at their shared home in Ban Dong sub-district, Chat Trakan district, Phitsanulok.

Following her presumed death, Mongkon reported her passing to the village head, obtained a death certificate, and placed her in a coffin. The family initially attempted to donate her body to Chulalongkorn Hospital for medical study, but the hospital required an autopsy and refused to accept the body.

The family then brought Chontirot to Rat Prakong Dham Temple for her funeral and cremation. While the temple staff were moving the coffin, they heard knocking from inside. Upon opening the coffin, they were stunned to see Chontirot alive. She was rushed to Bang Yai Hospital for a full medical examination.

Doctors confirmed that Chontirot showed no signs of respiratory arrest. Her symptoms were consistent with hypoglycaemia, a condition in which blood sugar levels fall below the normal range.

Mongkon told the media that once his sister recovers, he plans to return to the temple to make merit and thank the temple staff and monks for their assistance.

Similarly, previously in June, a rescue team in Lamphu Canal, Bang Bua Thong, Nonthaburi, attempted to retrieve an elderly man presumed dead, only for him to wake and call for help.

In another case, a man was found trapped in mud in a mangrove forest in Chumphon for seven days and was initially believed to have died. Rescue teams found him alive after a week.