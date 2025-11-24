Thai Army boosts border security as Myanmar fighting nears Mae Sot

The Third Army Region has stepped up security measures along the Thai-Myanmar border in Tak province following fresh clashes between Myanmar military forces and ethnic rebels near a known scam centre in Karen state.

The fighting broke out on Saturday, November 22, just one kilometre from Thai territory in the Mae Sot district. The clash involved Karen National Union (KNU) Brigade 6 and Myanmar’s 22nd Military Operations Command near Min La Pan village in Myawaddy township, across from Ban Mae Kon Ken in Mae Sot.

During the battle, Myanmar troops launched a major offensive against resistance forces. A 60-millimetre mortar shell landed in Mae Kon Ken, damaging four houses and a pickup truck. No injuries were reported, but the explosion caused alarm among locals.

In response, Thai forces fired a 120-millimetre smoke round as a warning and heightened their alert level. So far, 125 Myanmar nationals have fled to the Thai side of the border, where they are receiving humanitarian aid from local authorities.

Lieutenant General Worathep Boonya, commander of the Third Army Region, and Major General Maitree Chupricha of the Naresuan Task Force inspected the damage in Mae Kon Ken yesterday. Officials observed the impact of mortar blasts and shockwaves on local structures.

Bangkok Post reported that Lt. Gen. Worathep said this was the second incident involving stray fire in the area in recent days, raising concerns about the conflict spilling into Thai territory.

As of yesterday, the KNU had taken control of Min La Pan village, an area previously linked to a transnational scam operation.

In response to the heightened risk along the border, the Rajmanu Task Force (RTF) has introduced additional security and surveillance operations in areas under its responsibility. The ongoing conflict has raised concerns about potential illegal crossings and broader security threats.

To address these concerns, the RTF has deployed additional personnel and boosted its operational capacity. Measures include increasing patrol frequency during both day and night, setting up temporary observation posts at natural crossings and high-risk locations, and repositioning supporting fire weapons to key strategic zones.

The RTF is also receiving support from the Naresuan Force, which includes:

An Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) unit for extended aerial surveillance

A Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) team to block surveillance intrusions

A Long Range Reconnaissance Patrol (LRRP) team for intelligence gathering and early warning

Force rotations and additional deployments of equipment, ammunition, and surveillance systems will be considered if the conflict escalates or continues over an extended period.

The RTF is coordinating with local administrators and security authorities to increase the number of checkpoints and roadblocks in villages near the border.