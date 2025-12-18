New Year’s Eve by the Sea at Novotel Marina Sriracha & Koh Si Chang
Nothing beats welcoming the New Year by the ocean, with drinks in hand and your loved ones close by. Lucky for you, Novotel Marina Sriracha & Koh Si Chang is only a 90 minute drive from Bangkok. The resort sits right where things are happening, close to the fireworks at Sriracha Bay, but calm enough to give you a proper year-end break. It also hosts its own New Year events, so you can enjoy dinner, fireworks, and the countdown without needing to travel anywhere.
Here’s what New Year looks like around Novotel Marina Sriracha & Koh Si Chang.
Beginning the Evening with New Year Eve Dinner
New Year’s Eve in Sriracha often begins with dinner by the water. At Novotel Marina Sriracha, Food Exchange hosts an international seafood buffet on December 31 from 6pm to 10pm. Fresh seafood is served alongside soft drinks, with live duo music playing through the evening. The schedule allows plenty of time to enjoy dinner before moving on.
The buffet is priced at 1,590 baht for adults and 600 baht for children aged six to twelve. A four hour free flow beer and wine option is available for 990 baht. If you book before December 28, you can receive early bird rates of 1,290 baht for adults and 500 baht for children.
Countdown Events at Sriracha
After dinner, you can stay within the hotel for the rest of the night or step out briefly before returning for the countdown.
Rooftop Evening at Silver Moon
Silver Moon Rooftop Bar on the 26th floor hosts a New Year’s Eve party from 10pm to 12am. The rooftop overlooks the bay, with music from a live DJ and free flow drinks throughout the night. Then, you can watch fireworks across the water as midnight approaches.
The Glamorous Night Party is priced at 2,700 baht per adult. A combined package that includes both the seafood buffet and rooftop party is available for 3,290 baht per adult.
Seaside Gathering at Pier 339
Pier 339 offers a quieter evening by the water from 7pm to 12am. The event includes free flow local beer, soft drinks, canapés, and DJ music. The price is 1,590 baht per adult. The setting suits guests who prefer a calm seaside evening while still marking the countdown.
Heading Out for the Countdown
You don’t have to go out of Novotel Marina Sriracha to enjoy a fantastic celebration, but if you would like to join a larger public celebration, the hotel also works well as a base for the Sriracha Bay Countdown Fireworks 2025 on December 31. The fireworks follow the theme Royal Blue Symphony Sparkler and take place at 8pm and again at 12am. You join others along the waterfront, watch the bay light up, and count down together as the year turns.
New Year’s Eve on the beach at Koh Si Chang
If you want a slower setting for the final night of the year, Koh Si Chang is your island. After the ferry crossing, the island opens up with beaches, open skies, and a relaxed atmosphere that suits an outdoor celebration.
Novotel Koh Si Chang hosts a beach countdown party on December 31 from 7pm to 12am. The event takes place directly on the sand and includes food live stations, à la carte drinks, and live duo band music throughout the evening.
You can spend the night by the shoreline, enjoy the music, and welcome the New Year under the open sky. The event also includes a lucky draw, with two Deluxe Seaview Room stays at Novotel Marina Sriracha as prizes.
New Year’s Day Traditions at Novotel Marina Sriracha & Koh Si Chang
Love to immerse yourself in cultural traditions? Join Tak Bat, a traditional Thai alms giving ceremony held early in the morning on New Year’s Day. You offer food and essential items to monks and receive blessings in return. The ceremony is quiet and reflective, providing a calm and meaningful start to the year.
Now is the perfect time to plan your New Year’s celebration
Now is the perfect time to plan your New Year’s celebration. Events at Novotel Marina Sriracha & Koh Si Chang are popular, and dinner and countdown packages tend to fill up quickly as December approaches. Booking early gives you the best choice of events and lets you enjoy the night without last-minute decisions. Both hotels also offer room packages for New Year’s Eve, if you prefer to make it a proper holiday.
For reservations and more details, call +66 (0) 33 265 888, connect via LINE@ at https://lin.ee/YayPAd8, visit novotelsriracha.com, or follow novotel.sriracha on Instagram for updates.
