Thailand confirms Cambodia hired US lobbying firm

Thailand’s Defence Ministry confirmed yesterday, December 16, that Cambodia has hired a US lobbying firm to influence global opinion against Thailand, amid the ongoing border conflict.

Rear Admiral Surasant Kongsiri, spokesperson for the Defence Ministry, said the confirmation followed the release of a confidential document by the STRONG Anti-Corruption Club Thailand. The document revealed that Cambodia had enlisted National Consulting Services, Inc., a US-based lobbying firm, to handle both government relations and public relations on its behalf in the United States.

The ministry claims the lobbying efforts are part of an information war aimed at shaping the narrative in Cambodia’s favour. The rear admiral said this strategy was evident in photos and videos showing foreign nationals in Cambodia calling for international intervention.

These activities are clearly designed to evoke global sympathy for Cambodia, he added.

Thailand’s military operations have been carried out without targeting civilians, with RAdm Surasant insisting that Cambodia is trying to position itself as the victim through emotionally charged claims that lack credible evidence.

“There are claims of civilian suffering, but no images or concrete proof to substantiate them,” he said. He also questioned why so many foreign voices were speaking out against Thailand without presenting any solid documentation.

He noted that Thailand is managing the situation through military, diplomatic and information channels, all focused on maintaining peace along the border.

Bangkok Post reported that Maratee Nalita Andamo, deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said Thailand would counter Cambodia’s lobbying campaign with facts, not propaganda. She confirmed that the ministry has already submitted verified reports to international bodies detailing actual developments on the ground.

Propaganda may gain attention in the short term, but facts are what truly stand the test of time, she added.

In related news, The Royal Thai Army and the Thai government have condemned Cambodia after rockets were fired into Thai territory, resulting in the death of a civilian.