Chinese scam suspect with Interpol red notice arrested in Bangkok

A Chinese national wanted by Interpol over a billion-baht investment scam was arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport yesterday, December 16, after attempting to leave Thailand using a fake passport.

Immigration officers at Suvarnabhumi Airport detained 44 year old Huang, a Chinese national, yesterday evening, and discovered he was travelling under a fake Mexican passport using the name Gol. A search revealed his real Chinese passport hidden in his possession.

A deeper investigation confirmed that Huang is the subject of an Interpol red notice, a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.

Huang is also a key suspect in a major cross-border scam operation that reportedly defrauded over 500 Chinese victims out of more than 1 billion baht.

Despite holding a valid Thailand Privilege Card visa, which allows him to legally reside in Thailand for several more years, Huang chose to use a fake identity, which drew even more suspicion from authorities.

After verifying Huang’s identity, Thai immigration officers coordinated with the Chinese embassy in Bangkok, confirming he is a prime target wanted by Chinese law enforcement.

According to the investigation, Huang fled China in 2020 via an illegal border crossing in Yunnan province, making his way into Myanmar. Between 2022 and 2024, he reportedly worked with a criminal network based in New Taichang Park in Kyaukhat, Myawaddy, just across the border from Thailand’s Tak province.

The group ran a fake investment platform, using social media profiles of rich, single businessmen to trick victims. They offered high returns at first to gain trust and attract more money, but later shut down the platform, cut all contact, and disappear with the funds.

Thai immigration police have initially charged Huang with possession and use of a forged passport and handed him over to Immigration Division 3 for further legal proceedings under Thai law. Coordination with Chinese authorities is underway to proceed with international justice processes.

Matichon reported that this arrest aligns with orders from senior Thai immigration officials, including Lieutenant General Phanumart Boonyalak, who have called for stricter screening at border entry points to counter transnational crime and threats to national security.

The Immigration Bureau continues to prioritise the use of modern technology, international databases, and global partnerships to raise Thailand’s border security standards and ensure the safety of travellers and the public alike.

In similar news, police have arrested 14 Chinese nationals suspected of being involved in online scams, after they illegally crossed the border from Myanmar into Thailand and hid in a love hotel in Bangkok.