Phuket woman pulls gun on finance agents over missed payments

A heated confrontation over missed car payments turned dangerous at a viewpoint in Phuket yesterday, December 16, when a woman allegedly threatened two finance company employees with a gun.

The incident took place around 4:20pm yesterday at Khao Khad Viewpoint in Wichit, where two female employees of a private company working on behalf of a car finance firm were tracking down a customer who had missed five consecutive payments on a Honda Jazz.

The employees told Wichit Police that they had located the car and approached the woman using the vehicle to discuss the debt, which totalled over 33,000 baht. Reportedly, the woman refused and became agitated when informed that the car could be repossessed unless the debt was settled, and allegedly threatened the two employees with what appeared to be a firearm.

Fearing for their safety, the employees quickly left the area and filed a report at Wichit Police Station.

Officers identified the suspect as 60 year old Patch, a local who lives in Moo 1, Wichit. She was asked to present herself at the station and complied, bringing with her a registered .38 calibre Smith & Wesson revolver. Officers confirmed the gun licence was issued in Trang’s Hat Samran District.

The Phuket News reported that during questioning, Patch admitted to using the weapon during the incident but claimed she acted out of panic and stress. She cited a lung condition and anxiety over the potential loss of her vehicle as reasons for her behaviour, and also stated that her actions were not intentional.

Police have charged her with unauthorised possession of a firearm registered to another person and with threatening others using a weapon.

The case remains under investigation as officers continue legal proceedings.

