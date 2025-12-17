Taiwanese man arrested for running prostitution ring involving 16 Thai women

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 17, 2025, 3:54 PM
128 1 minute read
Photo via Ministry of the Interior National Immigration Agency, Republic of China (Taiwan)

Taiwanese police arrested a Taiwanese man for running a prostitution ring involving 16 Thai women, including his own girlfriend, who acted as a translator and helped recruit more Thai sex workers to Taiwan.

Taiwan’s National Immigration Agency (NIA) announced the successful crackdown on a transnational prostitution network on Friday, December 12. Although the operation was carried out in June, the case was only reported recently due to prosecutorial requirements and approval procedures.

According to the NIA, officers from the New Taipei City Special Operation Unit raided a dormitory following a tip-off about illegal prostitution activities.

During the raid, police found 16 Thai women living at the premises, and all of them were involved in prostitution arranged by a Taiwanese man identified only as Wu.

Among the Thai women was a former university student who had previously studied in Taiwan. Due to her strong Chinese language skills, she played a key role in the operation by acting as a translator for the group.

Thai women sell sex in Taiwan
Photo via Ministry of the Interior National Immigration Agency, Republic of China (Taiwan)

Authorities said she initially provided sex services herself before entering into a romantic relationship with Wu. She was later paid a monthly salary of NT$30,000 to work as an interpreter and to recruit more Thai women for sex work in Taiwan.

Clients reportedly contacted the group through Facebook and LINE. After arrangements were made, drivers transported the women to hotels or restaurants, mainly in Taoyuan City and Hsinchu, where the services were provided.

The fee for each session was reportedly NT$4,000. Wu allegedly took a commission of between NT$1,000 and NT$1,500 per session, with the remaining amount going to the sex workers.

Taiwanese man runs prostitution with 16 Thai women
Photo via Ministry of the Interior National Immigration Agency, Republic of China (Taiwan)

During the operation, police also detained another Taiwanese man who owned the dormitory where the Thai women were staying. He denied any involvement in the prostitution ring and claimed he was unaware of the illegal activities.

Authorities said both Wu and the dormitory owner were initially charged with violating Taiwan’s Employment Services Act and were fined NT$150,000 each. All 16 Thai women were reportedly deported following the investigation.

Crime NewsThailand NewsWorld News
Tags
Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.