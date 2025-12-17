Thailand hits 10 million long-haul tourist milestone with UK on top

Thailand crossed a tourism landmark this year as long-haul arrivals surpassed 10 million for the first time, a milestone symbolically marked by a Thai Airways flight landing in Bangkok from London today, December 17.

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool and representatives from partner agencies greeted passengers at Suvarnabhumi Airport this morning. The UK also became the first European market to send over 1 million tourists to Thailand this year.

Long-haul travellers, defined as visitors from Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa, now account for around 33% of all international tourists, with Thailand expecting up to 32.8 million arrivals in total by the end of this year. Furthermore, long-haul visitors are among the highest spenders per trip and tend to stay longer, an ideal match for the TAT’s focus on attracting high-quality tourism.

To celebrate the occasion, two lucky travellers were gifted Thai Airways international flight tickets for the London–Bangkok–London route, plus a luxury stay at Anantara Chiang Mai and Avani+ Khao Lak, along with spa and dining experiences sponsored by PANPURI Wellness and Sala Lakorn.

Khaosod reported that TAT credits the achievement to its airlines focus strategy, which aims to increase direct flights, flight frequency, and travel ease for long-haul travellers. This year alone, long-haul flight volume to Thailand grew by 12.8%, well above the global average of 1.6%.

New and returning direct routes include United Airlines’ Los Angeles–Bangkok, Air France’s Paris–Phuket, and Norse Atlantic Airways’ five new routes from London Gatwick, Manchester, Stockholm, and Oslo. Israel’s Arkia Airlines also resumed its Tel Aviv–Bangkok service.

TAT says sustained promotional efforts in the UK, in partnership with tour operators, airlines and media, helped drive the impressive numbers. For early 2026, TAT is launching new campaigns with over 10 UK travel brands including Trailfinders, Kuoni, and Healing Holidays to keep up the momentum.

As the festive season approaches, travellers can expect a lot of flight activity and price spikes, but there are still ways to score reasonably priced tickets.