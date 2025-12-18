Axi empowers partners with competitive CPA schemes, loyalty programmes, and growth support

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: December 18, 2025, 12:00 PM
Axi, a global leader in online trading, continues to strengthen its partner ecosystem with competitive CPA (Cost Per Acquisition) schemes, exclusive IB loyalty programmes, and comprehensive business support. Designed for affiliates and introducing brokers (IBs), Axi’s initiatives provide not just attractive commissions but also the tools, platforms, and sales funnels partners need to grow their businesses sustainably.

Attractive CPA schemes driving growth

Axi’s CPA programmes are structured to maximise earning potential, rewarding every qualified new client introduced. With transparent commission models, reliable payouts, and scalable structures, partners can confidently build revenue streams while helping more traders access Axi’s global platform. Whether a solo affiliate or an established IB network, Axi’s CPA model is built to fuel growth.

Exclusive IB loyalty programmes

To encourage long-term collaboration, Axi offers tiered loyalty incentives linked to trading volumes from referred clients. This approach motivates partners to cultivate stronger client relationships while unlocking incremental earnings over time.

Combined with personalised support and advanced reporting, Axi’s loyalty programme helps partners develop sustainable business models that go beyond one-time referrals.

Multiple sales funnels and marketing support

Axi empowers partners with multiple sales funnels, including localised promotions, digital campaigns, and tailored marketing assets. This ensures affiliates and IBs can reach different client segments effectively. Dedicated account managers work alongside partners to refine strategies, optimise conversion, and maximise campaign impact.

Everything traders need, all in one place

Partners benefit from Axi’s reputation as a trusted global broker offering everything traders need in one place, from leading platforms (MT4, MT5, and Axi’s proprietary ATP) to a diverse range of markets, including forex, shares, commodities, indices, a funded trader programme, Axi Select and more.

This comprehensive offering helps partners attract and retain traders by providing access to the tools and assets clients demand.

Join Axi’s growing partner network

With more than 18 years of industry experience, Axi has built a global reputation for reliability, innovation, and client-first service. By combining competitive earning opportunities, loyalty rewards, dedicated support, and everything traders need to succeed, Axi ensures its partners can grow stronger, faster, and smarter.

Press Release

