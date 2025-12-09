Thailand video news | Border airstrikes raise tensions, Tourist denied entry over cash rules, EDC Thailand

Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: December 9, 2025, 11:19 AM
95 3 minutes read
Thailand video news | Border airstrikes raise tensions, Tourist denied entry over cash rules, EDC Thailand | Thaiger

Today we’ll be talking about the escalation of hostilities between Thailand and Cambodia, a tourist getting turned away at Don Mueang for failing to provide evidence of funds, and a little later we’ll give you a preview of some magical experiences in the form of theme parks and music festivals.

Thai Jets Strike Border Positions as Fighting Intensifies

Thai military jets launched targeted airstrikes on positions near the Cambodian border as clashes between the two sides escalated sharply. The strikes followed renewed ground confrontations that raised fears of a broader conflict along the disputed frontier. Security forces on both sides were placed on heightened alert as violence flared in multiple areas. Officials described the action as a defensive response aimed at preventing further incursions. Regional observers are now watching closely to see whether tensions will cool or continue to spiral.

Anutin Rejects Dialogue With Cambodia, Vows to Guard Thai Territory

Deputy Prime Minister Anutin confirmed that Thailand would not enter negotiations with Cambodia while border tensions remain unresolved. He stressed that national sovereignty must be firmly protected without compromise. Government leaders insist that military readiness is necessary given the current climate along the frontier. Diplomatic channels, for now, appear to be sidelined as security concerns take priority. The hardline position signals that Thailand is bracing for prolonged instability in the area.

Buriram Airport Placed on Highest Alert Amid Border Anxiety

Buriram Airport has been elevated to maximum security status as tensions intensify near the Thai-Cambodian border. Authorities increased patrols, screening procedures, and emergency readiness across the facility. Flights continue to operate as normal, though travelers are being advised to arrive earlier than usual. Officials insist the move is precautionary rather than a response to a direct threat. The alert reflects growing caution across eastern provinces as the regional situation remains uncertain.

Tourist Turned Away at Don Mueang for Failing Cash Entry Rules

A foreign traveler was denied entry at Don Mueang Airport after failing to meet Thailand’s minimum cash requirement. Immigration officers confirmed the visitor could not show sufficient funds upon arrival. The incident has reignited debate about how consistently financial entry rules are enforced. Some travelers expressed confusion about the exact amount required. Authorities reiterated that proof of adequate funds remains a standing condition for entry.

Lamborghini Smashes Into Power Pole in Nonthaburi Night Crash

A high-end Lamborghini was heavily damaged after slamming into a power pole in Nonthaburi late at night. The collision disrupted electricity in nearby areas and drew a swift emergency response. Witnesses reported the supercar lost control before veering off the roadway. The driver sustained injuries but survived the violent impact. Police are now examining speed and road conditions as possible contributing factors.

Related Articles

Cambodian Beauty Queen Pushes Back Against Thai Costume Claims

Cambodia’s beauty queen publicly defended her traditional outfit after online accusations suggested it copied Thai designs. She insisted the dress reflected authentic Cambodian heritage passed down through generations. The dispute quickly spread across social media in both countries. Supporters rallied behind her, calling for respect toward regional cultural identity. The episode highlights how fashion can quickly become a flashpoint in broader cultural rivalries.

Meland Indoor Fantasy Park Opens Its Doors at Siam Paragon

Meland, a new large-scale indoor magical theme park, has officially opened at Siam Paragon. The attraction blends fantasy worlds, immersive storytelling, and interactive play zones for visitors of all ages. Designed as a climate-proof entertainment space, it offers an alternative to outdoor theme parks. Families and tourists have already begun flocking to experience the elaborate setups. The opening adds another major lifestyle landmark to central Bangkok.

EDC Thailand 2026 Promises a Bigger, Brighter Return

Electric Daisy Carnival has confirmed its return to Thailand in 2026 with plans for a much larger production. Organisers teased expanded stages, new visual concepts, and a wider lineup of international performers. After a successful first run, expectations for the next edition are running high among dance music fans. Thailand continues to position itself as a key destination for major global festivals. The countdown has already begun for what is being billed as a bold new chapter for EDC in the region.

Latest Thailand News
BMA expands WFH plan to battle air pollution | Thaiger Bangkok News

BMA expands WFH plan to battle air pollution

32 seconds ago
17 South Korean and Chinese scammers arrested in Bangkok and Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

17 South Korean and Chinese scammers arrested in Bangkok and Pattaya

16 minutes ago
Photo of Thai PM with Cambodian governor resurfaces | Thaiger Thailand News

Photo of Thai PM with Cambodian governor resurfaces

43 minutes ago
Thai man and Norwegian woman arrested in drug raid at Phuket luxury villa | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai man and Norwegian woman arrested in drug raid at Phuket luxury villa

56 minutes ago
Rocket fire and armed exchanges continue along Thai–Cambodian border | Thaiger Thailand News

Rocket fire and armed exchanges continue along Thai–Cambodian border

1 hour ago
Thai tank operator killed in border clash remembered by family | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai tank operator killed in border clash remembered by family

2 hours ago
PM rules out negotiations with Cambodia, gives reassurance on the Trump Tax Deal | Thaiger Politics News

PM rules out negotiations with Cambodia, gives reassurance on the Trump Tax Deal

18 hours ago
Investigation underway after newborn’s body is found in a Nakhon Phanom bin | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Investigation underway after newborn’s body is found in a Nakhon Phanom bin

19 hours ago
Tourist denied entry at Don Mueang Airport over minimum cash rule | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourist denied entry at Don Mueang Airport over minimum cash rule

20 hours ago
Buriram Airport Raised to Maximum Security Alert Amid Border Tensions | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Buriram Airport Raised to Maximum Security Alert Amid Border Tensions

20 hours ago
Buriram village chief confirms that no BM-21 rockets has hit homes | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Buriram village chief confirms that no BM-21 rockets has hit homes

21 hours ago
Sompong, the ‘deceitful taxi driver’ of the 20 million baht return hoax, dies at 64 | Thaiger Hot News

Sompong, the ‘deceitful taxi driver’ of the 20 million baht return hoax, dies at 64

22 hours ago
Lamborghini crashes into power pole in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Lamborghini crashes into power pole in Nonthaburi

22 hours ago
Cambodia beauty queen defends traditional dress amid Thai &#8216;copycat&#8217; claims | Thaiger News

Cambodia beauty queen defends traditional dress amid Thai ‘copycat’ claims

1 day ago
Cow herder causes chaos at bakery in Bang Lamung | Thaiger Crime News

Cow herder causes chaos at bakery in Bang Lamung

1 day ago
Thai Airstrikes on Cambodia Threaten Collapse of ‘Trump Peace Deal’ | Thaiger Hot News

Thai Airstrikes on Cambodia Threaten Collapse of ‘Trump Peace Deal’

1 day ago
Cambodia fires BM-21 rockets into civilian area in Buriram | Thaiger Hot News

Cambodia fires BM-21 rockets into civilian area in Buriram

1 day ago
Restaurant Blames Customer for ‘Overloading Vegetables’ After Hot Pot Spill Causes Severe Burns | Thaiger Hot News

Restaurant Blames Customer for ‘Overloading Vegetables’ After Hot Pot Spill Causes Severe Burns

1 day ago
Thai soldier killed in clash with Cambodian troops on border | Thaiger Hot News

Thai soldier killed in clash with Cambodian troops on border

1 day ago
Thailand at the centre of a new era in luxury home-sharing | Thaiger Property News

Thailand at the centre of a new era in luxury home-sharing

1 day ago
December 8 weather: Temperatures drop 3°C, strong winds sweep upper regions | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

December 8 weather: Temperatures drop 3°C, strong winds sweep upper regions

1 day ago
Teen found dead in Bangkok flat, boyfriend arrested | Thaiger Thailand News

Teen found dead in Bangkok flat, boyfriend arrested

2 days ago
French man arrested for rape as police targets illegal activities on Koh Phangan | Thaiger Thailand News

French man arrested for rape as police targets illegal activities on Koh Phangan

2 days ago
Patong roads close for Phuket Carnival parade on December 19 | Thaiger Tourism News

Patong roads close for Phuket Carnival parade on December 19

2 days ago
Taxi driver arrested in Pathum Thani with meth pills worth 200 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Taxi driver arrested in Pathum Thani with meth pills worth 200 million baht

2 days ago
Thailand NewsThailand video news
Tags
Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: December 9, 2025, 11:19 AM
95 3 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger Video

Thaiger Video