Thailand video news | Thai-UK community marks 170 years of diplomatic, Miss Universe 2025 pageant in turmoil

In today’s Thailand video news, Alex and Jay cover key stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. The lineup includes early chaos surrounding the Miss Universe 2025 pageant in Thailand, a major romance-scam ring tied to Nigerian networks, and a ceremony marking 170 years of Thailand-UK diplomatic relations.

Miss Universe 2025 Pageant in Turmoil After Host and Organisation Clash

The Miss Universe 2025 competition in Thailand has descended into chaos only days after contestants arrived. Tensions reportedly erupted between the local organiser and the global Miss Universe Organisation (MUO). According to reports, the Thai host confronted MUO officials over claims that contestants were urged to promote an online gambling site — a violation of Thai law. Police were called when staff allegedly clashed, and several contestants staged a walkout. Meanwhile, an MUO shareholder from Mexico condemned the situation, calling it “humiliation and abuse.” As a result, serious questions are now being raised about this year’s pageant and its management.

Two Thai Celebs Claim Actor’s Investment Scheme Cost Them Millions

Two young Thai celebrities say they lost millions of baht to a fellow actor’s investment scheme. Kittiphat “Gun” Lerk-ukot and Pratchayakarn “Mudmee” Promkling turned to the Saimai Survive group for help. They claim the actor promised high returns but never delivered. The scheme allegedly targeted people in the entertainment and creative industries, exploiting trust and personal networks. Now, the accused faces multiple civil and criminal complaints as victims attempt to recover their funds. The case highlights growing risks as more celebrities are drawn into high-return investment pitches.

Three Thai Women Arrested in Romance-Scam Ring Tied to Nigeria

Police have arrested three Thai women accused of helping run a romance scam network linked to Nigerian operators. Authorities say the ring caused nearly 6 billion baht in losses. The suspects allegedly recruited Thais to open mule accounts and launder money for overseas criminals. They are now charged with involvement in a transnational crime syndicate, money laundering, and conspiracy. Investigators are continuing to track more suspects and assets. This is one of Thailand’s biggest romance-scam crackdowns to date.

French Businessman Loses 18 Million Baht After Bangkok Law-Firm Takeover Scam

A French businessman in Bangkok has lost 18 million baht after scammers forged documents to seize control of his company. The fraudsters reportedly changed shareholder details on the online business registry, then opened a bank account in the firm’s name. They withdrew 8 million baht before the scheme was uncovered. The victim is calling for action and stronger corporate registry safeguards. Legal experts say the case exposes serious weaknesses in business-verification systems for foreign-owned companies in Thailand.

Thailand’s Election Regulator Warns Political Parties Over Fake Memberships

The Election Commission of Thailand has issued a warning to political parties about fake membership registrations. Recently, many citizens discovered their names listed as party members without consent. The EC stressed that using personal data without permission is a criminal offence and could lead to jail time and fines. Officials say offenders will be prosecuted. The warning comes as Thailand prepares for the upcoming elections and pushes for more transparent political processes.

Thai Companies Brace for 2026 Downturn as Economic Outlook Turns Gloomy

Thai business leaders are bracing for a slow economy in 2026. Analysts expect growth to lag behind pre-COVID levels. As a result, companies are being urged to cut costs, scale back expansion plans, and limit risky investments. Executives point to weak exports, rising inflation, and a sluggish tourism rebound as key concerns. Unless reforms progress and global demand improves, Thailand may face prolonged economic challenges.

U.S. Defence Chief Signals Stronger Military Partnership with Vietnam

U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has signalled a deeper military partnership with Vietnam during a visit to Hanoi. He highlighted ongoing cooperation and upcoming deliveries of coast-guard cutters and training aircraft. The announcement supports Washington’s broader Indo-Pacific strategy to strengthen regional partnerships. Vietnam, meanwhile, is balancing its defence ties between the U.S. and China amid rising regional tensions. The visit marks another milestone in expanding U.S.–Vietnam relations.

Thai-UK Community Marks 170 Years of Diplomatic Ties with Temple Ceremony

Thailand and the UK celebrated 170 years of diplomatic ties at a Royal Kathina ceremony at Wat Buddhapadipa in London. The event also raised funds for roof repairs at the temple, the first Thai Buddhist temple in the UK. It follows a similar ceremony in Bangkok. Officials said the celebration highlights deep diplomatic, cultural, and religious ties between the two nations. Additionally, it reinforces the long-standing Thai community presence in the UK.

