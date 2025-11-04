Thailand’s EC warns parties over fake membership scandal

Election body urges public to verify listings and report any unauthorised use

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 4, 2025, 4:32 PM
66 1 minute read
Thailand’s EC warns parties over fake membership scandal | Thaiger
Photo of Sawaeng Boonmee courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thailand’s Election Commission (EC) has warned political parties against using fake member data after a surge in online complaints from unsuspecting citizens.

The warning comes after a surge in online complaints, where users discovered their names listed in party rosters despite never joining. One viral post on platform X sparked a wave of similar reports, prompting the EC to launch an immediate review.

Sawaeng Boonmee, secretary-general of the EC, said party membership requires a person’s consent, legal qualification checks, and confirmation of no disqualifications.

“Party membership must be voluntary and properly verified.”

He said that the registrar is responsible for reviewing the data before it enters the EC’s official public database.

Sawaeng added that any registrar found knowingly registering false members could face criminal charges, including up to three years in prison. Party leaders may also be fined for violations.

“If a party registrar knowingly registers false members, that person will face criminal liability and up to three years in prison.”

Related Articles

The EC urged those affected to report the issue to the police. Citizens can verify their membership status on the EC’s website using their 13-digit national ID number.

In a related development, the Constitutional Court unanimously dismissed two petitions concerning a memorandum of agreement (MoA) between Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the People’s Party, and Anutin Charnvirakul, head of the Bhumjaithai Party, and current prime minister.

Thailand's EC warns parties over fake membership scandal | News by Thaiger
Photo of Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut (left) and Anutin Charnvirakul (right) courtesy of The Pattaya News

The petitioners alleged that the MoA, which aimed to rally support for Anutin as prime minister, breached constitutional rules prohibiting power deals and political interference.

However, the court ruled that the agreement merely expressed a shared political intention and found no evidence of unconstitutional conduct or attempts to subvert Thailand’s democratic system under the monarchy, Bangkok Post reported.

With both controversies making headlines, the EC continues to stress transparency and accountability within political parties as the country gears up for the next round of political developments.

Latest Thailand News
Thai woman found dead at accommodation in Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman found dead at accommodation in Cambodia

2 minutes ago
Thailand&#8217;s EC warns parties over fake membership scandal | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand’s EC warns parties over fake membership scandal

24 minutes ago
Bangkok factory blast kills worker during air-con repair job | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok factory blast kills worker during air-con repair job

53 minutes ago
2 Thai celebrities accuse actor of multi-million baht investment scam | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 Thai celebrities accuse actor of multi-million baht investment scam

1 hour ago
Thai-UK temple ceremony marks 170 years of friendship | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai-UK temple ceremony marks 170 years of friendship

1 hour ago
Thai firms hunker down as 2026 outlook remains gloomy | Thaiger Business News

Thai firms hunker down as 2026 outlook remains gloomy

2 hours ago
Police suspect foul play after woman found hanging at Nakhon Ratchasima home | Thaiger Crime News

Police suspect foul play after woman found hanging at Nakhon Ratchasima home

2 hours ago
Pattaya cracks down on sea lanterns for Loy Krathong Festival | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya cracks down on sea lanterns for Loy Krathong Festival

2 hours ago
Thai mother arrested for livestreaming herself sexually abusing teenage son | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai mother arrested for livestreaming herself sexually abusing teenage son

3 hours ago
Laughing gas haul worth 44 million baht seized in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Laughing gas haul worth 44 million baht seized in Bangkok

3 hours ago
Maha Sarakham gran hits 12 million baht lottery jackpot | Thaiger Thailand News

Maha Sarakham gran hits 12 million baht lottery jackpot

3 hours ago
Thai MP and police accused of involvement in 2.5 billion baht online gambling network | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai MP and police accused of involvement in 2.5 billion baht online gambling network

3 hours ago
Tuk tuk driver killed in Patong knife fight over passengers | Thaiger Phuket News

Tuk tuk driver killed in Patong knife fight over passengers

4 hours ago
Thailand braces for Typhoon Kalmaegi after storm leaves 1 dead in Philippines | Thaiger News

Thailand braces for Typhoon Kalmaegi after storm leaves 1 dead in Philippines

5 hours ago
Thai man arrested for murder of neighbour and toddler on Koh Lanta | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man arrested for murder of neighbour and toddler on Koh Lanta

5 hours ago
Knife-wielding tourist arrested after Pattaya Beach scare | Thaiger Pattaya News

Knife-wielding tourist arrested after Pattaya Beach scare

6 hours ago
Bangkok battered by floods as cars stall on submerged roads | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok battered by floods as cars stall on submerged roads

6 hours ago
Miss Universe organising team caught illegally promoting gambling site | Thaiger Bangkok News

Miss Universe organising team caught illegally promoting gambling site

6 hours ago
Tour bus slams truck in Khon Kaen, 2 dead and 30 injured | Thaiger Road deaths

Tour bus slams truck in Khon Kaen, 2 dead and 30 injured

6 hours ago
Search continues for missing Russian tourist swept away at Phuket beach | Thaiger Phuket News

Search continues for missing Russian tourist swept away at Phuket beach

7 hours ago
Gun Jompalang probed over lottery quota and shady links | Thaiger Crime News

Gun Jompalang probed over lottery quota and shady links

7 hours ago
No escape: Thai police catch foreign fugitive fleeing Koh Samui | Thaiger Koh Samui News

No escape: Thai police catch foreign fugitive fleeing Koh Samui

7 hours ago
Gold Price in Thailand Drops 100 THB; Ornaments Sell at 62,200 | Thaiger Economy News

Gold Price in Thailand Drops 100 THB; Ornaments Sell at 62,200

7 hours ago
Monsoon rains and cold snap to rattle parts of Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Monsoon rains and cold snap to rattle parts of Thailand

7 hours ago
Thai driver punches police for clamping his car in no-parking area | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai driver punches police for clamping his car in no-parking area

23 hours ago
Crime NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 4, 2025, 4:32 PM
66 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.