Frenchman loses 18 million baht after scammer takes over Bangkok law firm

Foreign victim blames weak safeguard of Thai business department's online system for losses

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 4, 2025, 5:31 PM
Photo via Channel 3

A Frenchman lost 18 million baht from his Bangkok-based law firm’s bank account after a scammer created false documents to take over the company.

The French victim, Laurent Bruno Benoit, accompanied by his Thai lawyer Phumjai Mukda, met the founder of the non-profit organisation Saimai Survive today, November 4, to seek assistance after police officers allegedly ignored his complaint.

Benoit explained that he co-founded a legal and visa consultancy company with a Thai lawyer several years ago. The business had been running smoothly until the scammer took over the company on October 6.

According to the victim, the scammer allegedly submitted fake documents through the Department of Business Development’s (DBD) online system to modify the company’s registration, adding themselves as directors.

Benoit’s name and those of the other shareholders were removed from the company’s ownership. The scammer then opened a new company bank account and withdrew 8 million baht.

French businessman lost 18 million baht in scam
Photo via Channel 3

The Frenchman discovered the suspicious change the next day, October 9, and tried to freeze the company account, but the bank informed him that a police report was required first.

By the time he filed the complaint at Bang Rak Police Station, several more withdrawals had been made, ranging from 1 to 4 million baht each, bringing the total loss to 18 million baht.

The Frenchman said he felt devastated by the loss and called for stronger safeguards in the DBD’s online system as well as within banking procedures. He questioned why changes to company ownership and large withdrawals could be completed without proper verification.

Bangkok scammer swindles 18 million baht from Frenchman
Photo via Top News

The founder of Saimai Survive, Ekkaphop Lueangprasert, stated that the case exposed serious flaws in the DBD’s system, which allowed company information to be easily altered.

Ekkaphop urged relevant authorities to investigate how the fraud occurred and called upon the commander of the Metropolitan Police Bureau’s Investigation Division to speed up investigations, noting that the same group of scammers may have committed similar crimes before.

French law firm in Bangkok targetted by scammer
Photo via Top News

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 4, 2025, 5:31 PM
122 1 minute read

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.