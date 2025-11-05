Thai FDA clears shelves of deadly US listeria pasta scare

Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (Thai FDA) confirmed that two US pasta products recalled over listeria fears were not imported or sold in the country, easing local health concerns.

On high alert after a deadly outbreak in the United States, the Thai FDA launched an urgent investigation following a report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The report linked the infections to Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettuccine and Home Chef Heat & Eat Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo.

According to Supattra Boonserm, Secretary-General of the Thai FDA, the products in question have not been imported or distributed in Thailand.

“The FDA has thoroughly inspected import records and confirmed these items were never sold in the country.”

The listeria outbreak in the US has caused 27 reported infections and six deaths, prompting the US Food and Drug Administration to recall several ready-to-eat pasta meals in recent months, according to Bangkok Post.

Listeria monocytogenes, the bacteria behind the outbreak, is commonly found in the environment and can survive both refrigerated conditions and body temperature. While it can contaminate food easily, it is destroyed through proper cooking.

The illness, listeriosis, can cause symptoms ranging from mild fever and muscle aches to serious complications such as meningitis. Vulnerable groups, including pregnant women, infants, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems, face a higher risk of severe illness.

Supattra stressed the importance of food safety at home, especially when dealing with ready-to-eat or pre-packaged meals. Consumers are urged to store such meals in the refrigerator immediately after purchase, reheat thoroughly before eating, and steer clear of raw or undercooked food.

“These practices are essential to keeping foodborne illnesses at bay and protecting public health.”

Thailand’s FDA will continue monitoring global food safety alerts and working with international agencies to safeguard consumers from imported health threats.