2 Thai celebrities accuse actor of multi-million baht investment scam

Two Thai celebrities accused a fellow actor of running an investment scam that swindled millions of baht from them and others in the same industry.

The two victims, 26 year old Kittiphat “Gun” Lerk-ukot and 24 year old Pratchayakarn “Mudmee” Promkling, shared details of the alleged fraud with the non-profit organisation Saimai Survive yesterday, November 3.

They explained that there were several other victims, most of whom worked in the same entertainment industry. The pair had already filed a complaint against the suspect at Chok Chai Police Station last year, but investigations saw no progress.

Gun said that he and Mudmee, both freelancers, first met the suspect in 2024. The actor allegedly invited them to invest in various ventures, including a restaurant, car care shop, films, and series, promising profits of 6 to 7 percent.

According to the victims, the suspect often boasted about the profits from his businesses, which influenced the pair to invest.

After becoming business partners, the suspect allegedly borrowed money from them several times. They initially saw no cause for concern and lent him the money as requested.

Gun revealed that he lost about one million baht to the suspect, while Mudmee lost around 800,000 baht. They initially received profits from the investments, which later dried up.

The two celebrities said they sought help from Saimai Survive as police had not responded to their inquiries or provided any updates on the case, allowing the suspect to remain at large.

Ekkaphop Lueangprasert, the founder of Saimai Survive, said he had contacted the superintendent of Chok Chai Police Station after hearing the victims’ account. The superintendent reportedly admitted there had been an error in sending the summons to the suspect.

Police have now promised to summon the accused actor for questioning and to proceed with legal action as soon as possible. If the suspect fails to appear, an arrest warrant will be issued.