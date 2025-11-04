2 Thai celebrities accuse actor of multi-million baht investment scam

Police's inaction forces victims to seek help from non-profit organisation

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 4, 2025, 3:53 PM
71 1 minute read
2 Thai celebrities accuse actor of multi-million baht investment scam | Thaiger
Photo via SiamNews

Two Thai celebrities accused a fellow actor of running an investment scam that swindled millions of baht from them and others in the same industry.

The two victims, 26 year old Kittiphat “Gun” Lerk-ukot and 24 year old Pratchayakarn “Mudmee” Promkling, shared details of the alleged fraud with the non-profit organisation Saimai Survive yesterday, November 3.

They explained that there were several other victims, most of whom worked in the same entertainment industry. The pair had already filed a complaint against the suspect at Chok Chai Police Station last year, but investigations saw no progress.

Gun said that he and Mudmee, both freelancers, first met the suspect in 2024. The actor allegedly invited them to invest in various ventures, including a restaurant, car care shop, films, and series, promising profits of 6 to 7 percent.

According to the victims, the suspect often boasted about the profits from his businesses, which influenced the pair to invest.

Thai actor and actress lost money in investment scam
Photo via SiamNews

After becoming business partners, the suspect allegedly borrowed money from them several times. They initially saw no cause for concern and lent him the money as requested.

Gun revealed that he lost about one million baht to the suspect, while Mudmee lost around 800,000 baht. They initially received profits from the investments, which later dried up.

Related Articles

The two celebrities said they sought help from Saimai Survive as police had not responded to their inquiries or provided any updates on the case, allowing the suspect to remain at large.

Thai actor loses money in scam
Photo via SiamNews

Ekkaphop Lueangprasert, the founder of Saimai Survive, said he had contacted the superintendent of Chok Chai Police Station after hearing the victims’ account. The superintendent reportedly admitted there had been an error in sending the summons to the suspect.

Police have now promised to summon the accused actor for questioning and to proceed with legal action as soon as possible. If the suspect fails to appear, an arrest warrant will be issued.

Thai actor accused by two celebrities of investment scam
Photo via SiamNews

Latest Thailand News
Bangkok factory blast kills worker during air-con repair job | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok factory blast kills worker during air-con repair job

6 seconds ago
2 Thai celebrities accuse actor of multi-million baht investment scam | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 Thai celebrities accuse actor of multi-million baht investment scam

11 minutes ago
Thai-UK temple ceremony marks 170 years of friendship | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai-UK temple ceremony marks 170 years of friendship

21 minutes ago
Thai firms hunker down as 2026 outlook remains gloomy | Thaiger Business News

Thai firms hunker down as 2026 outlook remains gloomy

46 minutes ago
Police suspect foul play after woman found hanging at Nakhon Ratchasima home | Thaiger Crime News

Police suspect foul play after woman found hanging at Nakhon Ratchasima home

1 hour ago
Pattaya cracks down on sea lanterns for Loy Krathong Festival | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya cracks down on sea lanterns for Loy Krathong Festival

1 hour ago
Thai mother arrested for livestreaming herself sexually abusing teenage son | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai mother arrested for livestreaming herself sexually abusing teenage son

2 hours ago
Laughing gas haul worth 44 million baht seized in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Laughing gas haul worth 44 million baht seized in Bangkok

2 hours ago
Maha Sarakham gran hits 12 million baht lottery jackpot | Thaiger Thailand News

Maha Sarakham gran hits 12 million baht lottery jackpot

2 hours ago
Thai MP and police accused of involvement in 2.5 billion baht online gambling network | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai MP and police accused of involvement in 2.5 billion baht online gambling network

3 hours ago
Tuk tuk driver killed in Patong knife fight over passengers | Thaiger Phuket News

Tuk tuk driver killed in Patong knife fight over passengers

3 hours ago
Thailand braces for Typhoon Kalmaegi after storm leaves 1 dead in Philippines | Thaiger News

Thailand braces for Typhoon Kalmaegi after storm leaves 1 dead in Philippines

4 hours ago
Thai man arrested for murder of neighbour and toddler on Koh Lanta | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man arrested for murder of neighbour and toddler on Koh Lanta

4 hours ago
Knife-wielding tourist arrested after Pattaya Beach scare | Thaiger Pattaya News

Knife-wielding tourist arrested after Pattaya Beach scare

5 hours ago
Bangkok battered by floods as cars stall on submerged roads | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok battered by floods as cars stall on submerged roads

5 hours ago
Miss Universe organising team caught illegally promoting gambling site | Thaiger Bangkok News

Miss Universe organising team caught illegally promoting gambling site

5 hours ago
Tour bus slams truck in Khon Kaen, 2 dead and 30 injured | Thaiger Road deaths

Tour bus slams truck in Khon Kaen, 2 dead and 30 injured

6 hours ago
Search continues for missing Russian tourist swept away at Phuket beach | Thaiger Phuket News

Search continues for missing Russian tourist swept away at Phuket beach

6 hours ago
Gun Jompalang probed over lottery quota and shady links | Thaiger Crime News

Gun Jompalang probed over lottery quota and shady links

6 hours ago
No escape: Thai police catch foreign fugitive fleeing Koh Samui | Thaiger Koh Samui News

No escape: Thai police catch foreign fugitive fleeing Koh Samui

6 hours ago
Gold Price in Thailand Drops 100 THB; Ornaments Sell at 62,200 | Thaiger Economy News

Gold Price in Thailand Drops 100 THB; Ornaments Sell at 62,200

6 hours ago
Monsoon rains and cold snap to rattle parts of Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Monsoon rains and cold snap to rattle parts of Thailand

7 hours ago
Thai driver punches police for clamping his car in no-parking area | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai driver punches police for clamping his car in no-parking area

22 hours ago
Thai woman accuses beauty queen of having affair with her husband | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman accuses beauty queen of having affair with her husband

23 hours ago
Phuket governor hails success of U-turn safety project | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket governor hails success of U-turn safety project

23 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 4, 2025, 3:53 PM
71 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.