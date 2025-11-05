Loy Krathong to rake in 6.5 billion baht despite toned-down mood

Thailand’s Loy Krathong Festival is expected to draw nearly 2 million local tourists and generate billions in revenue, despite scaled-back celebrations nationwide.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) reports that around 1.91 million domestic tourists will take part in the nationwide festival today, November 5, opting for serene celebrations over the usual fanfare due to the national mourning period honouring Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother.

This year’s Loy Krathong has been adjusted to reflect a more respectful atmosphere. Fireworks and large-scale entertainment events have been suspended, with organisers focusing on elegant cultural experiences that promote mindfulness and Thai heritage.

TAT’s signature Maha Loy Krathong events will take place in Sukhothai and Ayutthaya, with additional festivities planned in Bangkok, Samut Songkhram, Chiang Mai, Tak, and Roi Et. Combined, these sites are expected to attract over 430,000 visitors and generate at least 2 billion baht.

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool emphasised the impact of the government’s Khon La Khrueng Plus co-payment scheme, which is helping stimulate local travel despite ongoing economic pressures from inflation and rising household debt.

“TAT warmly invites the public to celebrate Loy Krathong with joy and mindfulness, and to help preserve the elegance of Thai traditions for generations to come.”

In Chiang Mai, Loy Krathong coincides with the Yi Peng festival, leading to a tourism surge. According to Paisarn Sukjarean, president of the Thai Hotels Association’s upper northern chapter, hotel occupancy in Chiang Mai city is expected to hit 100%, with room rates rising 10 to 15% compared to last year.

Bookings from European travellers have filled rooms months in advance, while many Thai tourists are opting for mountain stays outside the city centre, according to Bangkok Post.

Despite financial challenges, Chiang Mai is poised for a booming high season. Hotels are already reporting 60% confirmed bookings from November to January. The city also anticipates new growth from Middle Eastern visitors, thanks to a direct flight from Abu Dhabi via Etihad Airways.