Thai-UK temple ceremony marks 170 years of friendship

Event strengthens cultural ties and supports restoration work

Published: November 4, 2025, 3:42 PM
Pictures courtesy of British Embassy Bangkok Facebook

Thai and British diplomats jointly hosted a Royal Kathina ceremony in London to mark a major diplomatic milestone and support temple restoration efforts.

The British Embassy in Bangkok and the Royal Thai Embassy in London jointly hosted a Royal Kathina robe-offering ceremony on Saturday, November 1, at Wat Buddhapadipa in Wimbledon. The revered temple, the first of its kind in the UK, served as the spiritual backdrop for the cross-cultural gathering, which also raised funds for the restoration of its roof.

The ceremony saw British Ambassador to Thailand Mark Gooding and Thai Ambassador to the UK Nadhavathna Krishnamra present the Royal Kathina robes on behalf of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn. A commemorative plaque was also unveiled within the temple to mark the historic occasion.

“I am deeply honoured to present the Royal Kathina robes on behalf of His Majesty the King,” said Ambassador Gooding.

“This special occasion reflects our shared spiritual connection, enduring friendship, and rich cultural ties.”

Phra Ratchawithetpanyakun (Laow Panyasiri), the abbot of Wat Buddhapadipa, praised the event as a powerful symbol of unity.

“This sacred event not only strengthens our shared values of compassion and unity but also marks a new chapter in the history of Thai Buddhism in the United Kingdom.”

The Royal Kathina ceremony is the highest form of royal patronage in Thai Buddhism, traditionally offered by the monarch after the end of Buddhist Lent. It symbolises the strong relationship between the Thai monarchy and the monastic community.

The ceremony in London followed a similar Royal Kathina event at Wat Mahathat Yuwaratrangsarit in Bangkok on October 11, hosted by the British Embassy, The Nation reported.

Wat Buddhapadipa was established in 1965 and celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. Home to a 650-year-old Sukhothai-style Buddha image gifted by His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, the temple is an architectural gem. Its richly decorated ordination hall features intricate Thai murals, making it one of the finest examples of traditional Thai architecture in Europe.

The temple serves over 50,000 Thai residents in the UK and is a registered charity dedicated to promoting Thai culture, interfaith dialogue, and community unity.

