Thai firms hunker down as 2026 outlook remains gloomy

Executives stress caution, urging focus on stability over expansion

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 4, 2025, 3:17 PM
51 1 minute read
Thai firms hunker down as 2026 outlook remains gloomy | Thaiger
Photo of Pun Paniangvait courtesy of SPI

Thai business leaders have warned that the economy will remain sluggish in 2026, urging companies to focus on cost control and avoid risky strategies.

At a recent seminar hosted by DailyNews, Pun Paniangvait, general manager of Thai President Foods Plc, maker of the popular Mama instant noodles, painted a cautious picture of the year to come. He pointed to declining consumer spending in the second half of 2025 as a sign that the country’s core economic drivers are under strain.

“The economy isn’t firing on all cylinders.”

Pun said that hopes for a rebound in key sectors like exports and tourism remain slim.

“Let’s hope no new negative shocks emerge, but we must prepare realistically.”

Pun believes Thailand’s real estate sector is unlikely to recover in 2026 and urged businesses to prioritise “self-care.” His advice: forget wishful thinking and focus on cost control, avoid reckless spending, and resist being drawn into destructive price wars.

Thai firms hunker down as 2026 outlook remains gloomy | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Centara Hotels & Resorts

He also cautioned new business entrants against aggressive tactics, urging them to adopt sustainable strategies instead.

Related Articles

“The goal now is survival—growth will follow only if you can endure.”

For Thai President Foods, that means sticking to what works. The company will continue to prioritise cost control, cash flow management, and efficient human resources planning. Major investments will be approached with caution. The domestic instant noodle market is only expected to grow by around 2% in 2026.

Thai firms hunker down as 2026 outlook remains gloomy | News by Thaiger
Photo of Tantawan Thirakomen courtesy of Money & Banking Online

Echoing similar sentiments was Tantawan Thirakomen, co-president of MK Restaurant Group Plc. She said that MK will stick to business fundamentals next year, focusing on careful performance analysis and evaluating past marketing campaigns to identify what truly drives long-term growth, according to Bangkok Post.

“Every baht must be spent with purpose.”

Tantawan said that the restaurant group will use 2026 to refine operations and strengthen internal processes rather than pursue risky expansion.

Latest Thailand News
Thai firms hunker down as 2026 outlook remains gloomy | Thaiger Business News

Thai firms hunker down as 2026 outlook remains gloomy

1 minute ago
Police suspect foul play after woman found hanging at Nakhon Ratchasima home | Thaiger Crime News

Police suspect foul play after woman found hanging at Nakhon Ratchasima home

25 minutes ago
Pattaya cracks down on sea lanterns for Loy Krathong Festival | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya cracks down on sea lanterns for Loy Krathong Festival

38 minutes ago
Thai mother arrested for livestreaming herself sexually abusing teenage son | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai mother arrested for livestreaming herself sexually abusing teenage son

1 hour ago
Laughing gas haul worth 44 million baht seized in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Laughing gas haul worth 44 million baht seized in Bangkok

1 hour ago
Maha Sarakham gran hits 12 million baht lottery jackpot | Thaiger Thailand News

Maha Sarakham gran hits 12 million baht lottery jackpot

2 hours ago
Thai MP and police accused of involvement in 2.5 billion baht online gambling network | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai MP and police accused of involvement in 2.5 billion baht online gambling network

2 hours ago
Tuk tuk driver killed in Patong knife fight over passengers | Thaiger Phuket News

Tuk tuk driver killed in Patong knife fight over passengers

2 hours ago
Thailand braces for Typhoon Kalmaegi after storm leaves 1 dead in Philippines | Thaiger News

Thailand braces for Typhoon Kalmaegi after storm leaves 1 dead in Philippines

3 hours ago
Thai man arrested for murder of neighbour and toddler on Koh Lanta | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man arrested for murder of neighbour and toddler on Koh Lanta

4 hours ago
Knife-wielding tourist arrested after Pattaya Beach scare | Thaiger Pattaya News

Knife-wielding tourist arrested after Pattaya Beach scare

4 hours ago
Bangkok battered by floods as cars stall on submerged roads | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok battered by floods as cars stall on submerged roads

4 hours ago
Miss Universe organising team caught illegally promoting gambling site | Thaiger Bangkok News

Miss Universe organising team caught illegally promoting gambling site

5 hours ago
Tour bus slams truck in Khon Kaen, 2 dead and 30 injured | Thaiger Road deaths

Tour bus slams truck in Khon Kaen, 2 dead and 30 injured

5 hours ago
Search continues for missing Russian tourist swept away at Phuket beach | Thaiger Phuket News

Search continues for missing Russian tourist swept away at Phuket beach

5 hours ago
Gun Jompalang probed over lottery quota and shady links | Thaiger Crime News

Gun Jompalang probed over lottery quota and shady links

5 hours ago
No escape: Thai police catch foreign fugitive fleeing Koh Samui | Thaiger Koh Samui News

No escape: Thai police catch foreign fugitive fleeing Koh Samui

5 hours ago
Gold Price in Thailand Drops 100 THB; Ornaments Sell at 62,200 | Thaiger Economy News

Gold Price in Thailand Drops 100 THB; Ornaments Sell at 62,200

5 hours ago
Monsoon rains and cold snap to rattle parts of Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Monsoon rains and cold snap to rattle parts of Thailand

6 hours ago
Thai driver punches police for clamping his car in no-parking area | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai driver punches police for clamping his car in no-parking area

22 hours ago
Thai woman accuses beauty queen of having affair with her husband | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman accuses beauty queen of having affair with her husband

22 hours ago
Phuket governor hails success of U-turn safety project | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket governor hails success of U-turn safety project

22 hours ago
Krabi man arrested months after murder of father and daughter | Thaiger Thailand News

Krabi man arrested months after murder of father and daughter

23 hours ago
Thai cosplay model sexually harassed on BTS train by repeat offender | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai cosplay model sexually harassed on BTS train by repeat offender

23 hours ago
Lotus’s and Makro now accept government co-payment scheme | Thaiger Thailand News

Lotus’s and Makro now accept government co-payment scheme

24 hours ago
Business NewsEconomy NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 4, 2025, 3:17 PM
51 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.