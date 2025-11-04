Thai firms hunker down as 2026 outlook remains gloomy

Thai business leaders have warned that the economy will remain sluggish in 2026, urging companies to focus on cost control and avoid risky strategies.

At a recent seminar hosted by DailyNews, Pun Paniangvait, general manager of Thai President Foods Plc, maker of the popular Mama instant noodles, painted a cautious picture of the year to come. He pointed to declining consumer spending in the second half of 2025 as a sign that the country’s core economic drivers are under strain.

“The economy isn’t firing on all cylinders.”

Pun said that hopes for a rebound in key sectors like exports and tourism remain slim.

“Let’s hope no new negative shocks emerge, but we must prepare realistically.”

Pun believes Thailand’s real estate sector is unlikely to recover in 2026 and urged businesses to prioritise “self-care.” His advice: forget wishful thinking and focus on cost control, avoid reckless spending, and resist being drawn into destructive price wars.

He also cautioned new business entrants against aggressive tactics, urging them to adopt sustainable strategies instead.

“The goal now is survival—growth will follow only if you can endure.”

For Thai President Foods, that means sticking to what works. The company will continue to prioritise cost control, cash flow management, and efficient human resources planning. Major investments will be approached with caution. The domestic instant noodle market is only expected to grow by around 2% in 2026.

Echoing similar sentiments was Tantawan Thirakomen, co-president of MK Restaurant Group Plc. She said that MK will stick to business fundamentals next year, focusing on careful performance analysis and evaluating past marketing campaigns to identify what truly drives long-term growth, according to Bangkok Post.

“Every baht must be spent with purpose.”

Tantawan said that the restaurant group will use 2026 to refine operations and strengthen internal processes rather than pursue risky expansion.