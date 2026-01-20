Woman found dead after drinking session in Samut Prakan

A woman believed to be sleeping off alcohol was later found dead inside a Samut Prakan house yesterday, January 19, with police now investigating the circumstances.

Police from Mueang Samut Prakan Police Station were notified of the incident at around 6.30pm. Officers, along with a doctor, forensic officials, and rescue volunteers from the Ruamkusol Samut Prakan Foundation, were dispatched to a house located in a residential area near Wat Rat Pho Thong in Thai Ban subdistrict, Mueang district.

The house was found quiet when authorities arrived. Inside the ground‑floor hall, officers discovered the body of the woman, identified as 47 year old Warinthorn, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Blood was observed coming from her mouth, and investigators estimated she had been dead for at least three hours before being found.

No signs of a struggle were detected inside the house, although bottles of alcohol and food were found near the body.

The homeowner, 64 year old Khanittha, told police that she lived alone and had known the deceased for around two years. She said this was the first time the woman had come to her house to drink alcohol.

According to Khanittha’s account, the deceased arrived at around 11am carrying alcoholic drinks and food. Later, at about 1pm, the woman’s husband joined them, and the three sat drinking together.

During the gathering, the woman reportedly became heavily intoxicated and said she felt unwell before collapsing near the front door. After briefly getting up and dancing, she fell face‑first onto the floor and became motionless.

At the time, those present believed she had passed out from drinking and did not call for medical assistance, reported Khaosod.

Another woman, 63 year old Nongyao, a friend of the homeowner, said she arrived at the house around 4pm and saw the woman lying inside, assuming she was asleep from drinking. Later that evening, the woman’s husband returned to take her home but found her unresponsive, not breathing, and bleeding from the mouth.

Police suspect the woman’s death may have resulted from heavy alcohol consumption combined with an underlying medical condition. Investigators are still questioning the homeowner and the husband, while the body has been sent for a post-mortem to confirm the cause of death before proceeding with legal steps.

In similar news, a 54 year old man, identified as Vinai, was found dead at his home in Buriram. According to his sister, he had been drinking alcohol regularly from morning until night. Local police and emergency services were called to the scene.

