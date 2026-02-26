Rolling Loud Thailand refund delays trigger complaints online

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 26, 2026, 1:54 PM
Rolling Loud Thailand refund delays trigger complaints online
Photo via Facebook/ Rolling Loud Thailand

A Thai TikToker and other online users called on the local organiser of Rolling Loud Thailand to explain delays in ticket refunds following the festival’s cancellation announcement in October last year.

Rolling Loud, a hip-hop music festival, debuted in Thailand in 2023. It later returned despite controversy over headliners being cancelled at the last minute before a show, according to the report.

In February last year, organisers announced the event would return for a third year. Rolling Loud Thailand was scheduled to take place at Legend Siam in Pattaya from November 14 to 16.

However, the festival’s official Instagram account later announced in October that the event was cancelled, citing circumstances beyond organisers’ control. The statement said all ticket buyers would receive a full refund through the platform used to purchase their tickets.

Rolling Loud Thailand delays in refunds
Photo via Instagram/ @rollingloud.th

The same announcement also said organisers planned a larger line-up of artists for an Asia event the following year, but did not confirm whether Thailand would host again.

Nearly five months after the cancellation notice, Rolling Loud Thailand returned to public attention after multiple ticket buyers posted online claiming they had not received the promised full refunds.

One complainant, a Thai woman, raised the issue on her TikTok account @praepsm yesterday, February 25. In the caption, she wrote: “Rolling Loud Thailand 2025 cancel but no refund. Is this issue is going to die down this way? The ticket cost over ten thousand baht, but the organiser is too silent.”

Thai TikToker complained after delays in refunds after Rolling Loud Thailand cancelled
Photo via TikTok/ @praepsm

In the video, she said she was not the only customer still waiting for a refund and claimed she submitted her request at the end of last year after the cancellation was announced.

She said she saw other complaints on social media, but neither the organiser nor ticketing platforms issued a statement. She said she wanted news agencies or influencers to help share the issue in the hope of receiving clarification from the organiser.

Some commenters suggested contacting a bank if the ticket was purchased by credit card, in the hope the financial institution could help follow up on the refund. Others said they reported their cases to the Office of the Consumer Protection Board and were able to recover their money.

Rolling Loud Thailand delay refund
Photo via Facebook/ Rolling Loud Thailand

Others compared the situation to refunds following the cancellation of Justin Bieber’s World Tour concert in Bangkok in 2022, saying they waited a long time to receive their money back.

According to MGR Online, Rolling Loud Thailand’s organiser is More Money Entertainment. The report named Sirawat Thepcharoen as managing director and said celebrity Wasana Intasang is on the executive board. The report also said they hold a licence to host the festival for five years until 2028.

The report added that before the recent wave of ticket-buyer complaints, more than 30 supplier companies raised concerns in July last year, accusing the organiser of failing to pay more than 20 million baht for work connected to the music festival.

@praepsm

Rolling loud Thailand 2025 ไม่คืนเงิน!! ทวงแล้ว ทวงอีก 10 รอบแล้ววว!! #ดราม่า #ดราม่าวันนี้ #rollingloud #rollingloudthailand #rollingloudยกเลิกไม่คืนเงิน @Rolling Loud

♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ – Praepsm (คุณพี🖤✨) – Praepsm (คุณพี🖤✨)

