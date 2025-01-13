Alcohol misuse linked to death of Buriram man

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 54 year old man was found dead in his home in the Chaloem Phra Kiat district of Buriram yesterday, January 12. The man, known as Vinai, had been drinking alcohol regularly from morning until night, according to his sister. Local police and emergency services responded to the scene.

The deceased was discovered in a single-room concrete house, lying on his back, wearing a t-shirt and jeans, without a blanket. There were no signs of violence or disturbances within the home.

Vinai’s brother, 50 year old Phukrit, explained that Vinai lived alone and was often seen outside his house daily. When Vinai was not seen that day, Phukrit went to check and found him dead.

Phukrit acknowledged his brother’s habitual drinking and speculated that the cold weather, which recorded temperatures of 13°C in Chaloem Phra Kiat, might have contributed to his brother’s death.

Vinai’s 57 year old sister, Anong, confirmed that he drank white spirits daily, especially during cold weather. Despite attempts to dissuade him, Vinai insisted that alcohol helped keep him warm, even expressing a willingness to risk his life for it.

Anong noted that his words eventually came true.

Doctor Tawichai Wisnuyothin, director of the Disease Prevention and Control Office 9 in Nakhon Ratchasima, reiterated that the belief in using alcohol to combat cold is a misconception.

He explained that alcohol consumption causes blood vessels to expand, leading to increased heat loss from the body.

This can lower body temperature significantly, and in cases of extreme intoxication, it can result in unconsciousness and even death.

Dr Wisnuyothin emphasised that alcohol is not an effective means to keep warm and that dressing appropriately to maintain body warmth is a more effective strategy, reported KhaoSod.

He noted that similar deaths are frequently reported, often influenced by various factors, including excessive drinking, as seen in media reports.