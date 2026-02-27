15 best SEO training courses in 2026

Finding the best seo training in 2026 can be overwhelming. As search evolves with AI, automation, and data-driven marketing, professionals are looking for programs that go beyond theory and deliver real-world SEO skills.

This guide reviews the best seo courses options for marketers, executives, and content teams who want to stay competitive in modern search.

What is SEO?

SEO, or Search Engine Optimisation, is the practice of improving a website so it ranks higher on search engines like Google. The goal is to help the right audience find your business when they search online.

Strong SEO brings consistent organic traffic by aligning content with real search behaviour. This includes optimising keywords, improving site structure, and ensuring pages load quickly and deliver useful information.

SEO typically covers three main areas of the following,

On-Page SEO (content and keywords) Off-Page SEO (authority and backlinks) Technical SEO (site performance and crawlability)

As search continues to evolve, many professionals are enrolling in the best seo training or the best seo course to keep up with changing search algorithms and AI-driven search trends.

The best SEO training in 2026 is changing in the AI search era

AI-powered search is changing how users discover information. Search results are now more conversational, contextual, and personalised, with engines generating answers, summaries, and recommendations directly on the results page.

Because of this shift, choosing the best SEO training in 2026 is no longer just about learning traditional rankings. Professionals need to understand search intent, entity-based SEO, structured content, and AI search visibility.

The best SEO course today should teach how to optimise for both search engines and AI-driven discovery platforms, combining content strategy, technical SEO, and data-driven optimisation to match how modern users actually search and make decisions.

Benefits of taking the best SEO courses in 2026

Enrolling in the best seo training gives professionals a structured understanding of how modern search works. Instead of learning through trial and error, a strong best seo course builds both fundamental SEO knowledge and the skills needed for today’s AI Search landscape.

1. Understand modern SEO strategy

Learn how technical SEO, content, and analytics work together to drive traffic and revenue.

2. Connect SEO with business performance

The best seo training links SEO activity to leads, conversions, and measurable growth.

3. Stay competitive in AI-driven search

Choose courses that support emerging AI search trends. Not every program covers AI-driven search yet, so selecting the best SEO course that introduces modern search behaviour, content strategy, and evolving search technologies can help professionals stay competitive as search continues to change.

15 best SEO training courses for executives, writers, and strategists in 2026

The following list highlights some of the best seo training options in 2026. These programs support marketers, business owners, and teams looking to improve search visibility and performance.

1. ANGA MASTERY

ANGA MASTERY delivers performance-driven programmes recognised among the best SEO training options for professionals who want real business impact. Built from direct performance marketing agency experiences, ANGA Bangkok operates across 300+industries.

Course Highlights: AI SEO Strategy, modern SEO frameworks, and hands-on techniques used in actual campaigns, helping learners understand how SEO connects to AI brand mention, traffic, leads, and revenue. Training focuses on practical execution rather than theory, making it suitable for decision-makers who want results they can apply immediately.

Best for Executives, C-level, business owners, marketing managers, marketer etc. Duration 9am to 4pm (2 Days) Cost Mid to premium range Certification Yes

SEO courses available at ANGA MASTERY

ANGA MASTERY offers structured programmes recognised as some of the best SEO training in Thailand. Key courses include:

• AI Search Strategy for Executives Course

• SEO Strategy for Executives Course

• Advanced AI SEO Content Writing Course

Each best SEO course is built for immediate real-world application, combining practical frameworks with case-based learning to help professionals implement SEO strategies that drive measurable business results.

SEO training services by ANGA MASTERY

ANGA MASTERY provides the best flexible SEO training formats to suit both individuals and organisations.

Public Training: Small-group sessions designed for hands-on learning, discussion, and real case application across industries.

In-house Training: Private, tailored best SEO course programmes built around each company’s business model, team structure, and performance goals.

Contact Information:

Facebook: ANGA MASTERY | LINE: ANGA MASTERY’s LINE ID | Website: ANGA MASTERY Course site

2. Moz Academy

Moz Academy is a global online learning platform providing comprehensive SEO education through structured, on-demand courses. With a focus on foundational to advanced SEO skills, the platform offers instructor-led video content, quizzes, and final exams, making it suitable for professionals at various stages of their SEO journey.

Certifications available at Moz Academy

Moz Academy offers six core certification programmes, each designed to build specific SEO expertise:

Keyword research certification – Over 4 hours of content covering audience understanding, keyword strategy development, research execution, and tracking progress in search engines. Particularly beneficial for content-focused roles.

Local SEO certification – Nearly 6 hours covering local competitor research, location data management, reputation management, and success measurement. Relevant to nearly every SEO strategy, regardless of business type.

SEO essentials certification – Over 5 hours providing foundational knowledge for executing common SEO projects. Includes quizzes and a final exam.

SEO competitive analysis certification – 3 hours of coursework with tasks and quizzes, equipping learners with a roadmap for building comprehensive competitive strategies.

Technical SEO certification – 3 hours covering crawling, indexing, and site accessibility fundamentals, enabling learners to develop technical strategies for their websites.

30 days of SEO: Free course – A 4-week game plan integrated with Moz Pro tools, available free with a Moz subscription or trial.

Learning format and certification

All courses are on-demand and instructor-led, allowing learners to progress at their own pace. Upon completion of each certification, learners receive a printable certificate and a LinkedIn badge to showcase their skills professionally.

Best for Beginners, marketers, and business owners starting SEO Cost Mid range Certification Yes

Contact information:

Facebook: Moz | Website: Moz Academy course site

3. Pakka

Pakka is a general partnership with over 3 years of SEO service experience, offering professional SEO services with guaranteed ranking packages and real-time ranking monitoring systems. The company emphasises affordable, high-quality SEO implementation with a focus on measurable results.

Service approach

Pakka’s SEO services focus on achieving high Google rankings for specified keywords through:

Professional service showcased through successful client projects

Comprehensive service with modern supporting systems

Real-time ranking monitoring for guaranteed ranking packages

High ROI through lower costs, long-lasting results, and high audience engagement

Why SEO matters (Pakka’s framework)

Rank highly in search engine results for specified keywords Increase website traffic, leading to more searches, service selection, and purchases Save on advertising costs (low-investment advertising approach) Effectively promote the website as an online storefront

Pricing structure

Trial ranking packages and guaranteed ranking with 3-month maintenance options are available, with pricing based on target ranking position and keyword difficulty. Prices vary from entry-level (starting at 999 baht for trial packages) to premium packages for competitive keywords.

Best for Content teams and brand marketers Cost Mid range Certification Yes

Contact information:

Facebook: Pakka | Email: support@pakka.in.th | LINE: Pakka.in.th | Tel: (+66)87 727 8728

4. Markettium

Markettium is a well-known institution among marketers. Its strength lies in teaching how to integrate SEO with the entire digital marketing system. Students will understand the role of SEO in the customer journey, not just through writing articles or ranking, but also how it relates to ads and conversions.

Best for Businesses seeking data-driven marketing strategies and tangible results Cost Budget to mid-range Certification Yes

Contact information:

Facebook: Markettium | Email: markettium@gmail.com | Tel: (+66)93 669 9647

5. Digimusketeers

Digimusketeers is a comprehensive online marketing agency with over 14 years of experience, offering full-service SEO solutions as part of broader performance marketing strategies. The agency guarantees that over 50% of selected keywords will rank on the first page within 6 months, using exclusively white-hat SEO strategies.

What clients receive

SEO audit – In-depth website analysis to identify improvement areas

SEO content – Search engine-aligned content creation with fresh, valuable information updates

Link building – Backlink creation to improve first-page ranking and website authority

Website suggestions – Optimisation guidance, including backend operations and troubleshooting

Social media integration – Content distribution on social media to increase website traffic

Reporting – Easy-to-understand reports with performance analysis and improvement areas

Key benefits

25% of Google users click the #1 result, driving increased traffic

Reach the target audience anytime, anywhere

Build brand memorability through content

Better understanding of potential customers through data analysis

Increase sales closing opportunities

Outperform competition with tailored strategies

Service approach

Digimusketeers handles all aspects of SEO from backend operations to frontend content, developing both short-term and long-term strategies. The team can resolve issues from past grey-hat SEO usage and provides various SEO tools for analysis and implementation. Strategies adapt based on performance and social media trends, with constant website updates for fresh content.

Target market

Small to large businesses, startups entering the market, and brands wanting to compete effectively. Optimization available for both Thai and English keywords.

Best for Performance marketers and digital teams Cost Mid range Certification Yes

Contact information:

Facebook: Digimusketeers | Email: support@digimusketeers.com | Tel: (+66)2 047 0088

6. Media New Gen

Media New Gen provides personalised SEO training with over 6 years of real-world SEO experience, offering flexible one-on-one and group learning options. The training can be conducted at the student’s home, office, or online, with a focus on both legitimate and advanced SEO techniques.

Two-course options

Course 1: SEO Summary Course

Duration: 1 day (6 to 7 hours)

Price: 9,500 baht per person (group discounts available)

No prior knowledge required

Topics covered:

Google ranking factors and theories Types of good keywords On-Page SEO concepts and implementation Off-Page SEO concepts and implementation SEO content writing principles Result tracking (Google Analytics, Search Console) Keyword research tools usage SEO rules and regulations

Course 2: Detailed SEO Course

Duration: 2 days (6 to 7 hours per day)

Price: 20,000 baht per person (group discounts available)

Day 1 covers all Course 1 topics. Day 2 includes:

Understanding and tracking conversions in detail Website optimisation for better SEO ranking Website speed optimisation (especially WordPress) Backlink and internal link creation Image SEO Core Web Vitals optimisation Local SEO for physical stores Canonical tags to prevent duplicate content Additional topics and Q&A

Training features

Home visits or on-site training available

One-on-one or group formats

Hands-on practical application

Problem-solving guidance

Lifetime LINE support after graduation

Travel and accommodation costs excluded (if applicable)

Best for Junior marketers and business owners Cost Mid range Certification Yes

Contact information:

Facebook: Media New Gen | Email: medianewgen.th@gmail.com | Tel: (+66)82 568 7578

7. NET Dimension Training

NET Dimension Training is a Bangkok-based training institute with over 15 years of experience providing intensive, hands-on digital marketing and website development courses. The institute operates with a 100% guaranteed results philosophy, emphasising practical execution throughout all training sessions.

SEO training offerings

NET Dimension provides SEO training as part of comprehensive digital marketing programmes, with courses designed for step-by-step learning in small classroom environments (10-15 participants). Key SEO-related courses include:

Internet marketing next step with AI – Modern internet marketing incorporating AI tools and techniques

Basic Google SEO – Detailed foundational SEO training for beginners (SEO 01)

Blog and social media SEO – SEO optimisation specifically for blog content and social media platforms

Training formats available

NET Dimension offers five flexible training models to accommodate different learning needs:

Public training – Monthly scheduled courses, 1 person per computer, small groups (10-15 seats)

Group workshop (Customised training) – 3-100 participants, customised topics, free training room provided or external venue options

Private course – Individual or couples training (1-2 people), or small private teams (5-10 people) with flexible pacing

In-house training – For government agencies, universities, and private companies, 3-100 participants, Bangkok and provincial locations

Online seminar (Live course) – Live training via Zoom/Google Meet/Facebook Group for remote teams

Additional benefits

Tax-deductible training receipts

Withholding tax receipts are available

Training qualifies for 200% tax deduction

Registered legal entity specifically for training seminars

100+ government and private organisations trained

Best for Marketing teams and SME business owners Cost Mid range Certification Yes

Contact:

Tel: (+66) 81 376 9798 | Line: TrainingLine | Email: training@netdimension.co.th

8. Onlineskillupgrade

Onlineskillupgrade specialises in intensive one-day website development and SEO workshops based in Khon Kaen, Thailand. With a focus on making complex concepts simple and accessible, the training is taught by Chaitum, a web developer with real-world experience, and emphasises hands-on learning in small group settings.

One-day intensive SEO workshop

The SEO course covers essential optimisation techniques in a single day, including:

On-page optimisation

Backlink building

Website traffic generation

Keyword analysis and difficulty assessment

Google Analytics and Search Console integration

Website optimisation per Google recommendations

Ranking measurement and improvement

Results are typically visible within one month, with ongoing monitoring in the following months.

Additional courses offered

WordPress website creation – One-day intensive (10am to 5pm), resulting in a complete working website. Includes free FLATSOME Premium theme, domain registration guidance (700 baht additional), and lifelong post-course consultation via phone, email, or LINE.

SEO course – Comprehensive search engine optimisation training

PHP programming course – For advanced website customisation

Responsive web design course – Mobile-friendly design principles

Digital marketing course – Broader digital marketing strategies

LINE Official account usage course – LINE platform optimisation

Training approach

Maximum 8 people per class for personalised attention

Venue: THE SPACE at Khon Kaen University (private, quiet classroom)

No coding experience required for website course

Real-world techniques from an actual web developer

Step-by-step instruction making difficult concepts fun

Service area

Primary location: Khon Kaen. Also serves Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Kalasin, Roi Et, Nakhon Ratchasima, Chaiyaphum, and Maha Sarakham. Can travel to client locations (additional travel costs may apply). Remote online learning is available.

Best for Entry-level marketers and freelancers Cost Budget to mid-range Certification Yes

Contact:

Phone: (+66) 61 583 7888 | LINE: @onlineskillupgrade | Facebook: Onlineskillupgrade

9. Grey Alchemy

Grey Alchemy is a boutique agency that prioritises storytelling over sheer volume. In a market increasingly saturated with AI-generated content, its human-centric, highly creative direction stands out, particularly in lifestyle, hospitality, and F&B sectors.

Through creative influencer strategy and high-touch art direction, Grey Alchemy co-creates narratives with influencers that elevate brand perception. Integrated with broader social media management, the agency offers a balance of control, creativity, and brand refinement.

Best for Executives and marketing planners Cost Mid to premium Certification Yes

Contact information:

Facebook: Grey Alchemy | Email: hey@greyalchemy.com | Tel: (+66)2 712 5307

10. Sunny Side Up Studio

Sunny Side Up Studio is a full-service digital marketing agency offering comprehensive solutions from strategy to sales closing, with a focus on Performance Marketing. The agency positions itself as a business partner, taking time to understand client needs before implementing solutions.

SEO and website services

Under the Website Development category, Sunny offers:

SEO & GEO optimisation – Search engine and local search optimisation

Website optimisation – Performance and conversion optimisation

Corporate website development

E-commerce website development

Website maintenance – Ongoing support and updates

Additional services

Paid media: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X (Twitter), YouTube, and Google Ads

Social media management: Platform management across Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and LINE, plus chat admin and influencer coordination

Media production: Commercial videos, product photography, location photography, corporate branding, and packaging design

Agency approach

Sunny’s value proposition emphasises being a business partner rather than just a service provider. The agency saves clients time by taking ownership of tasks while keeping clients in control and monitoring progress. All services are designed to help achieve specific goals, including sales KPIs, brand awareness, and website performance optimisation.

Best for Creators, startups, and content teams Cost Budget to mid-range Certification Yes

Contact information:

Facebook: Sunnysideup Studio – Digital Agency | Email: hello@sunnysideupstudio.net | Line: @sunnysideup

11. Alison SEO Courses

Alison is a global free online learning platform offering 15 SEO-related courses with over 325,000 total learners and 29,000+ certificates and diplomas earned. As part of a larger platform serving over 50 million learners across 195 countries, Alison provides accessible SEO education at beginner, intermediate, and advanced levels.

Popular SEO courses

The ultimate SEO blueprint (Intermediate) – 3 to 4 hours, 22,522 learners, comprehensive SEO framework

Basic concepts of digital marketing (Advanced) – 3 to 4 hours, 90,106 learners, includes SEO fundamentals within the digital marketing context

Building a successful business website (Beginner) – 2 to 3 hours, 22,699 learners, website fundamentals with SEO integration

Basics of social media marketing (Beginner) – 3 to 4 hours, 52,877 learners, social SEO principles

Build WordPress sites that attract free traffic (Beginner) – 4 to 5 hours, 22,752 learners, WordPress SEO optimisation

Introduction to Bing SEO (Beginner) – 2 to 3 hours, 11,764 learners, Bing-specific optimisation

Website traffic domination guide (Intermediate) – 2 to 3 hours, practical traffic generation strategies

How to get more YouTube views and subscribers (Beginner) – 2 to 3 hours, 28,518 learners, video SEO

Additional courses cover search advertising, WordPress optimisation, blogging, and marketplace selling, providing a comprehensive free education in various aspects of search engine optimisation.

Learning format

All courses are self-paced and available in multiple languages (English, Spanish, and others). Courses range from 2-5 hours and include certificate options. The platform offers CPD-accredited certificates that can be added to resumes and shared with potential employers on LinkedIn.

Best for Beginners and self-paced learners Cost Free (certificate available with additional fee) Certification Yes

Contact information:

Facebook: Alison – Free Empowerment Platform | Email: support@alison.com

12. Siamfocus

Siamfocus provides practical one-on-one SEO training with over 20 years of experience in website development and online marketing. Led by the owner of SIAM FOCUS.com, the training emphasises real-world techniques from actual web development experience, with a focus on making SEO accessible for beginners.

One-day intensive SEO course

Price: 7,000 baht per person (discounts available: 2 people = 5,600 baht each, 3 people = 4,900 baht each, 4+ special rates)

Duration: 1 day (9am to 5pm with 1-hour break)

Locations: Khon Kaen (THE SPACE at Khon Kaen University) and Bangkok (Phromphan Building, Ladprao Soi 2). On-site training available with additional charges.

Curriculum covered

Foundation & tools:

Understanding how search engines work

Essential tools for website analysis

Keyword research tools

Keyword strategy:

Keyword planning: Mass Keywords, Niche Keywords, Long Tail Keywords

Finding keywords using ChatGPT

Website optimisation:

Correct META elements incorporation

On-page and off-page content optimisation

Link building & traffic:

Backlink creation techniques

Website pinging techniques

Broken link finding tools

Methods for driving traffic

AI & modern SEO:

Writing articles using ChatGPT

Creating Google Schema for AI SEO

Training features

Learn from an actual web developer

Complex topics explained simply and concisely

Tailored to individual student needs

Free lifetime consultation after graduation via phone, email, or LINE

Students must bring their own laptop and projects to work on

Available every day (3-day advance booking required)

Online via ZOOM option available

Proven track record

Siamfocus has provided training to government agencies, universities, and private sector employees across Thailand. The training emphasises achieving first-page Google rankings through the right approach and consistent improvement.

Best for Business owners, beginners, and marketing staff Cost Entry to mid-range Certification Yes

Contact:

Tel: (+66)61 583 7888 | LINE: @siamfocus.com | Email: admin@siamfocus.com

13. Tutedude Digital Marketing & SEO

Tutedude provides entry-level SEO and digital marketing courses designed for learners exploring digital careers. Content focuses on practical fundamentals and introductory SEO skills.

Best for Beginners exploring digital marketing Cost Free and paid options available Certification Yes

Contact information:

Facebook: TutedudeOfficial | Email: business@tutedude.com

14. Simplilearn SEO Training

Simplilearn offers a structured free SEO certification course designed to transform beginners into advanced users through self-paced online learning. With over 20,000 learners enrolled, the platform provides a clear strategy to grow businesses, build website traffic, and improve search engine rankings.

Course structure

Duration: 3 hours of self-paced video lessons

Access: 90 days to complete the course

Certification: Completion certificate awarded, shareable on LinkedIn

Six-lesson curriculum

Introduction (01:53) What is SEO? (23:14) – SEO fundamentals and concepts How Search Engines Work (34:34) – Understanding search engine mechanics Types of SEO (28:39) – Different SEO approaches and strategies SEO Terms and Definitions (10:13) – Essential SEO vocabulary SEO Business Concepts (10:14) – Business applications of SEO The Business Impact of SEO (13:46) – ROI and business value

Skills covered

Types of SEO

Processing and indexing

Search ecosystem understanding

Search crawling mechanics

SEO best practices

Website optimisation using real websites

Increasing visibility

Monitoring performance

Learning approach

The course covers fundamental concepts to advanced strategies through hands-on exercises and real-world examples. Content explains what SEO means, how search engines decide which sites to show, and how to optimise websites for better rankings using field-tested approaches.

Industry context

The platform provides context on the digital marketing industry, noting that the global digital marketing market is expected to reach $689.8 billion by 2028, and Digital Marketing Managers earn average salaries of $63K+ (USA) or 11 LPA (India).

Best for Early-career marketers, career switchers Cost Mid-range Certification Yes

Contact information:

Facebook: Simplilearn

15. UpGrad Digital Marketing & SEO Programs

UpGrad offers structured online programmes that include SEO as part of comprehensive digital marketing curricula from top 1% universities worldwide. With over 10 million learners, 80+ university partners, and 900+ career transitions enabled, the platform provides long-form professional education with real-world projects and case studies.

Featured programme: Advanced Certificate in Digital Marketing and Communication (MICA)

Institution: MICA (Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad) Duration: 7 months Format: 100% online Type: Advanced Certificate / Certification

Key Features:

Core curriculum + 5 specializations

12+ case studies and live projects

80+ digital marketing tools covered

Best-in-class content from leading faculty and industry leaders

Videos, cases, projects, assignments, and live sessions

Platform advantages

High ROI – Programmes offered at 1/10 of the cost of the same on-campus programmes

Learn and earn – World-class credentials without leaving your job, study from home

Career support – Access to career development support services, 900+ career transitions enabled

Global reach – 100+ countries represented, international recognition

Industry insights provided

14% growth in business analyst jobs by 2028

2.3 million project management-oriented positions by 2030

34% increase in learners seeking managerial skills

74% of workers are willing to learn new skills to remain employable

Learning experience

Programmes combine theoretical knowledge with practical application through real-world projects, case studies, and live sessions. Content delivered by leading faculty and industry experts through videos, assignments, and interactive sessions. Strong emphasis on career outcomes and professional transitions.

Support services

Learner Support: Monday to Friday, 9am to 9pm BKK (Bangkok time)

Best for Professionals seeking structured long-form learning Cost Mid to premium range Certification Yes

Contact information:

Tel: (+66)97 531 0719 | Email: connect@upgrad.com

Finding the best seo training in 2026 comes down to more than just learning how rankings work. As AI continues to reshape search results and user behaviour, professionals need the best seo course that reflects how people actually discover brands online today.

For executives, marketers, and content teams, the right training can offer a clearer understanding of modern search strategy, from technical SEO and content optimisation to performance measurement and AI-driven visibility. Structured learning also helps organisations build stronger in-house capability instead of relying on trial and error.

As competition in search intensifies, investing in the right SEO education can give businesses a measurable advantage. The best programmes focus not only on theory, but on practical skills that can be applied immediately to drive traffic, leads, and long-term growth.

How do you choose the right SEO training in 2026? Choosing the right programme depends on your role and goals. Business owners and executives may look for strategic, performance-focused sessions, while marketers and content teams often prefer hands-on technical and content training. The best SEO training should align with real business outcomes rather than theory alone. Is SEO still worth learning as AI search grows? Yes. As AI-powered search reshapes how users discover information, SEO skills are becoming more strategic. Understanding search intent, content structure, and performance measurement remains essential. Many of the best SEO training programmes now include AI search concepts to reflect how modern search environments actually work. Do SEO certifications matter for your career? Certifications can strengthen a CV and show commitment to learning. However, employers and business leaders increasingly value practical skills and real-world application over certificates alone. The most useful SEO training focuses on implementation and measurable impact.

