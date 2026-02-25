Air Force conscript dies in training, mother alleges army carelessness

Chattarin Siradakul
Published: February 25, 2026, 3:16 PM
296 2 minutes read
Edited photo made with photo from น้ำ-นิชนันท์ วังคะฮาต-Nitchanan Wangkahat

A mother is seeking accountability after her son, a newly enlisted Air Force conscript, collapsed and died during training in Don Mueang district, Bangkok. She alleges instructors ignored his worsening condition.

The case was shared by the Facebook page “น้ำ-นิชนันท์ วังคะฮาต-Nitchanan Wangkahat”, which said the account was based on the mother’s allegations.

The conscript was identified as 21 year old Phruetsa Wimutthithammachai from Ubon Ratchathani. He began basic training with Air Force Security Battalion 1 in Don Mueang, Bangkok, on May 1 last year.

Photo via น้ำ-นิชนันท์ วังคะฮาต-Nitchanan Wangkahat

According to the mother, she visited about a month into training and said his mood had shifted from cheerful to depressed. He reportedly told her the training was so intense he feared he might die there.

She also noticed he was unsteady on his feet, had trouble keeping his balance, and had a continuous discharge of pus from his ear.

The mother alleged he was given only paracetamol and ear drops by the camp doctor and was not referred to the hospital, and that instructors still made him continue training as usual without rest.

Photo via น้ำ-นิชนันท์ วังคะฮาต-Nitchanan Wangkahat

On the day of the incident, an instructor allegedly told Phruetsa to lie in a hammock under a building near where others were training, instead of being sent to the medical unit.

Related Articles

He then fell from the hammock, and his friends moved to help, but the instructor reportedly ordered them not to intervene and to continue training. The trainees checked on him after training ended and found he had no pulse.

He was given CPR and taken to Bhumibol Hospital, where doctors reportedly said he was brain-dead and had a 0.01% chance of survival. His mother insisted doctors proceed with surgery in the hope he might recover.

Photo via น้ำ-นิชนันท์ วังคะฮาต-Nitchanan Wangkahat

However, he remained alive for another month before passing on July 1, 2025.

The family’s situation was further complicated because Phruetsa’s girlfriend was four months pregnant at the time he began conscription. The child has since been born and is now being raised by his mother.

Regarding compensation, the mother said she paid more than 58,000 baht for funeral arrangements in Bangkok. She alleged the unit told her she would receive a total of 42,000 baht in assistance, but she only received it in mid-January this year after repeated follow-up.

She also alleged the unit refused a separate payment collected by fellow soldiers, saying it was only available for “disaster” cases, and his death did not meet the criteria.

Photo via น้ำ-นิชนันท์ วังคะฮาต-Nitchanan Wangkahat

The mother has now submitted a 69-page complaint through an online system, but has not been contacted and has not seen responsibility taken by any agency to date.

The page added that it was willing to give space for the unit or instructors to respond with their version of events.

In similar news, previously in April last year, Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said commanders at army units where trainers are found guilty of abusing conscripts will face disciplinary action for neglect of duty, citing repeated cases of physical and emotional abuse by trainers and senior officers.

Air Force conscript dies in training, mother alleges army carelessness

Chattarin Siradakul
Published: February 25, 2026, 3:16 PM
296 2 minutes read

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.