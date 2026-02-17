Lampang hospital explains death of Thai man following insect bites

Wang Nuea Hospital in Lampang said a Thai man died from a bloodstream infection and respiratory failure, not directly from black fly bites.

The hospital issued a clarification on the death of a 68 year old Thai man in Lampang after online posts prompted public concern, with claims that the man had died after being bitten by black flies, the insects known locally as tua khun..

According to the hospital, the man was admitted on February 8 after reporting pain in his calf. Doctors said no complications were found during the initial assessment, and he was diagnosed with muscle inflammation before being discharged with medication.

The hospital said the man returned later the same evening with worsening leg pain that left him unable to walk. He also reported numbness in his calf and his facial skin turned purple.

During further assessment, the patient’s relatives told medical staff they suspected he had been bitten by black flies. Doctors then carried out additional tests and found he had severe sepsis and a significant drop in blood sugar levels.

Treatment was provided before the man was transferred to Lampang Hospital for further care on February 15. He later died from sepsis and respiratory failure, according to Wang Nuea Hospital.

The hospital said black flies do not carry dangerous venom and their bites typically cause itchiness or small blood blisters. It said the man had underlying complications following the bite, which developed into severe sepsis, adding that his death was not caused by black fly venom alone.

The hospital advised people who are bitten to clean the wound with clean water, apply a cold compress and use anti-itch medication.

Medical staff also urged the public not to scratch bite wounds and to seek medical attention if abnormal symptoms develop, including high fever, shortness of breath or changes in skin colour.

Black flies are commonly found in mountain forests and wet areas, the hospital said. It advised those entering higher-risk locations to wear modest clothing and use insect repellent.