Lampang hospital explains death of Thai man following insect bites

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 17, 2026, 3:11 PM
447 1 minute read
Lampang hospital explains death of Thai man following insect bites | Thaiger
Photo via Wikipedia

Wang Nuea Hospital in Lampang said a Thai man died from a bloodstream infection and respiratory failure, not directly from black fly bites.

The hospital issued a clarification on the death of a 68 year old Thai man in Lampang after online posts prompted public concern, with claims that the man had died after being bitten by black flies, the insects known locally as tua khun..

According to the hospital, the man was admitted on February 8 after reporting pain in his calf. Doctors said no complications were found during the initial assessment, and he was diagnosed with muscle inflammation before being discharged with medication.

The hospital said the man returned later the same evening with worsening leg pain that left him unable to walk. He also reported numbness in his calf and his facial skin turned purple.

During further assessment, the patient’s relatives told medical staff they suspected he had been bitten by black flies. Doctors then carried out additional tests and found he had severe sepsis and a significant drop in blood sugar levels.

Hospital clarify death of Thai man bitten by black flies
Photo via KomChadLuek

Treatment was provided before the man was transferred to Lampang Hospital for further care on February 15. He later died from sepsis and respiratory failure, according to Wang Nuea Hospital.

The hospital said black flies do not carry dangerous venom and their bites typically cause itchiness or small blood blisters. It said the man had underlying complications following the bite, which developed into severe sepsis, adding that his death was not caused by black fly venom alone.

Related Articles

The hospital advised people who are bitten to clean the wound with clean water, apply a cold compress and use anti-itch medication.

Lampang man dies of sepsis after black fly bite
Photo via KomChadLuek

Medical staff also urged the public not to scratch bite wounds and to seek medical attention if abnormal symptoms develop, including high fever, shortness of breath or changes in skin colour.

Black flies are commonly found in mountain forests and wet areas, the hospital said. It advised those entering higher-risk locations to wear modest clothing and use insect repellent.

Latest Thailand News
Foreign women attend Phuket temple fair in bikinis, sparking online debate | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign women attend Phuket temple fair in bikinis, sparking online debate

33 minutes ago
Monitor lizard invasion in Korat sees 200 to 300 reptiles gather | Thaiger Thailand News

Monitor lizard invasion in Korat sees 200 to 300 reptiles gather

1 hour ago
Debate erupts after Thai environmentalist questions living condition of Moo Deng | Thaiger Thailand News

Debate erupts after Thai environmentalist questions living condition of Moo Deng

1 hour ago
Lost your license plate in Thailand? Here is what to do next | Thaiger Automotive

Lost your license plate in Thailand? Here is what to do next

2 hours ago
Rangsit mayor leads under-bridge sweep after drug and loitering complaints | Thaiger Thailand News

Rangsit mayor leads under-bridge sweep after drug and loitering complaints

2 hours ago
Lampang hospital explains death of Thai man following insect bites | Thaiger Thailand News

Lampang hospital explains death of Thai man following insect bites

3 hours ago
Foreigners caught on CCTV stealing statue from Chiang Mai pub | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreigners caught on CCTV stealing statue from Chiang Mai pub

3 hours ago
Foreigners jump on moving car and damage it on Pattaya road | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreigners jump on moving car and damage it on Pattaya road

4 hours ago
Pattaya salon owner alleges ex-boyfriend breaks in and assaults her | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya salon owner alleges ex-boyfriend breaks in and assaults her

4 hours ago
Missing British man last seen near Sukhumvit in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Missing British man last seen near Sukhumvit in Bangkok

5 hours ago
Video of village headman firing rifle at home in Suphan Buri raises legal questions | Thaiger Thailand News

Video of village headman firing rifle at home in Suphan Buri raises legal questions

6 hours ago
Thai man arrested after pouring petrol over bank manager in attempted robbery | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man arrested after pouring petrol over bank manager in attempted robbery

6 hours ago
Army monitors Cambodian-side forest fire, says security unaffected | Thaiger Thailand News

Army monitors Cambodian-side forest fire, says security unaffected

7 hours ago
Siberian Husky abused and burned in Songkhla after escaping home | Thaiger Thailand News

Siberian Husky abused and burned in Songkhla after escaping home

7 hours ago
Foreign tourists filmed engaging in lewd act in Pattaya sea | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign tourists filmed engaging in lewd act in Pattaya sea

8 hours ago
4 Myanmar nationals arrested in Bangkok for fatal attack on American man | Thaiger Bangkok News

4 Myanmar nationals arrested in Bangkok for fatal attack on American man

8 hours ago
Spanish couple allegedly fake assault video to discredit Chiang Mai laundry shop | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Spanish couple allegedly fake assault video to discredit Chiang Mai laundry shop

1 day ago
Phuket officials rules entry fee legal but condemn racist behaviour | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket officials rules entry fee legal but condemn racist behaviour

1 day ago
Earthquake hits Chiang Rai, no damage or injuries reported | Thaiger Thailand News

Earthquake hits Chiang Rai, no damage or injuries reported

1 day ago
PM2.5 expected to rise during Chinese New Year, PCD says | Thaiger Environment News

PM2.5 expected to rise during Chinese New Year, PCD says

1 day ago
Udon Thani man says he faces threat after posting vote-buying video | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani man says he faces threat after posting vote-buying video

1 day ago
Illegal tour operators in Loei arrested at Ban Khok Phai checkpoint | Thaiger Thailand News

Illegal tour operators in Loei arrested at Ban Khok Phai checkpoint

1 day ago
2 Thai police among 10 suspects stealing cash and cannabis trees from vendor | Thaiger Thailand News

2 Thai police among 10 suspects stealing cash and cannabis trees from vendor

1 day ago
Tan Ichitan taken to hospital after stage fall at Chon Buri festival | Thaiger Thailand News

Tan Ichitan taken to hospital after stage fall at Chon Buri festival

1 day ago
Phuket shop owner criticised for racist gesture against Chinese tourist | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket shop owner criticised for racist gesture against Chinese tourist

1 day ago
Northern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 17, 2026, 3:11 PM
447 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.