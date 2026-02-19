Chinese crypto scam suspect arrested in Samut Prakan after fleeing China

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 19, 2026, 5:29 PM
93 1 minute read
Chinese crypto scam suspect arrested in Samut Prakan after fleeing China | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from MGR Online

Thai immigration investigators said today, February 19, that they arrested a Chinese national in Bang Phli, Samut Prakan, following information that he had been using Thailand as a hideout while wanted overseas as a fraud suspect.

The arrest was announced as part of an operation by Immigration Bureau Division 3 investigators, who said they had been instructed to intensify efforts against transnational criminals believed to be staying in Thailand.

The suspect was identified as Tuan Jianlei, also known as “Boss Tuan”. Investigators said he became widely known in China in 2024 after allegedly being linked to a technology-related fraud involving a fake cryptocurrency trading platform called BHE Exchange.

Chinese crypto scam suspect arrested in Samut Prakan after fleeing China
Photo via Freepik

The platform reportedly issued a token called DDO and promised investors a 6% annual return. It also promoted claims that the token’s value would rise 20 times within 10 years, backed by price charts presented as proof of steady growth.

Investigators said the application was later shut down and the funds were taken, after which the suspect left China.

The case has about 20,000 victims, with losses estimated at more than US$128 million, or about 4.5 billion baht. Police said Chinese authorities approved an arrest warrant for the suspect on a fraud charge.

According to Thai immigration police, the suspect fled China and entered Thailand in 2024, frequently changing locations and keeping a low profile to avoid detection.

Related Articles
Chinese crypto scam suspect arrested in Samut Prakan after fleeing China
Photo via MGR Online

Investigators said they spent a month tracking his movements and links before confirming he was staying inside a luxury village housing estate in Bang Phli, Samut Prakan. Officers then moved in to arrest him.

Police informed him that his permission to stay in Thailand had been revoked, citing immigration law provisions related to prohibited persons. He was then transferred to immigration investigators for detention while arrangements are made to send him back to China to face legal proceedings.

Similarly, back in October last year, a Portuguese man was arrested in Bangkok after allegedly running a massive cryptocurrency and credit card scam across Europe and Asia. The Portuguese national, dubbed the “crypto kingpin” in Portuguese media, was apprehended at a luxury shopping mall on Rama I Road after Thai immigration officers tracked him down following a tip-off from a fellow tourist.

Latest Thailand News
“Here they are less nice,” says Israeli tourist in Bangkok street interview | Thaiger Thailand News

“Here they are less nice,” says Israeli tourist in Bangkok street interview

13 minutes ago
Thai teenager injured after pen gun hidden in pillow discharges | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai teenager injured after pen gun hidden in pillow discharges

26 minutes ago
Chinese crypto scam suspect arrested in Samut Prakan after fleeing China | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese crypto scam suspect arrested in Samut Prakan after fleeing China

26 minutes ago
Thai wife scolds husband into reporting vote-buying and returning cash | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai wife scolds husband into reporting vote-buying and returning cash

1 hour ago
Ukrainian fraud suspect arrested in Phuket after US request | Thaiger Thailand News

Ukrainian fraud suspect arrested in Phuket after US request

1 hour ago
DSI objection leads to renewed prosecution against iCon Group celebrities | Thaiger Thailand News

DSI objection leads to renewed prosecution against iCon Group celebrities

2 hours ago
Chinese man seen on CCTV damaging parked car in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese man seen on CCTV damaging parked car in Chon Buri

2 hours ago
Elephant calf found dead with rope snare on ankle in Chachoengsao | Thaiger Thailand News

Elephant calf found dead with rope snare on ankle in Chachoengsao

3 hours ago
Krabi monkey attack sends German influencer to hospital | Thaiger Thailand News

Krabi monkey attack sends German influencer to hospital

3 hours ago
Scout camp injury leads to removal of one testicle for young student | Thaiger Thailand News

Scout camp injury leads to removal of one testicle for young student

4 hours ago
Thai woman and foreigner attempt to scam Pattaya cannabis shop owner | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai woman and foreigner attempt to scam Pattaya cannabis shop owner

4 hours ago
Thai woman warns others over bag slashing in Bangkok Chinatown | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai woman warns others over bag slashing in Bangkok Chinatown

6 hours ago
2 prison health volunteers test positive for mpox after inmate death | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 prison health volunteers test positive for mpox after inmate death

7 hours ago
Lost wallet leads to 25,000 baht ATM withdrawals in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Lost wallet leads to 25,000 baht ATM withdrawals in Udon Thani

7 hours ago
Nurse seeks help over Marine ex-husband’s 600,000 baht van debt | Thaiger Thailand News

Nurse seeks help over Marine ex-husband’s 600,000 baht van debt

7 hours ago
Thai man sought over school shooting threat turns himself in | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man sought over school shooting threat turns himself in

8 hours ago
Indian national arrested at Suvarnabhumi for smuggling 15 animals | Thaiger Thailand News

Indian national arrested at Suvarnabhumi for smuggling 15 animals

9 hours ago
Pattaya food delivery rider assaulted after swearing on road | Thaiger Crime News

Pattaya food delivery rider assaulted after swearing on road

9 hours ago
Woman reports repeat duck killings by loose dog in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman reports repeat duck killings by loose dog in Samut Prakan

1 day ago
Japanese tourist shares Thai coconut ice cream as surprise favourite | Thaiger Thailand News

Japanese tourist shares Thai coconut ice cream as surprise favourite

1 day ago
Suphan Buri village headman fined after Chinese New Year gunfire | Thaiger Thailand News

Suphan Buri village headman fined after Chinese New Year gunfire

1 day ago
Bangkok hospital criticised after bullet left in teen’s arm | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok hospital criticised after bullet left in teen’s arm

1 day ago
Jomtien Beach drainage pipe seen releasing wastewater into sea | Thaiger Thailand News

Jomtien Beach drainage pipe seen releasing wastewater into sea

1 day ago
Four arrested as police seize cocaine in Patong and Phuket airport | Thaiger Phuket News

Four arrested as police seize cocaine in Patong and Phuket airport

1 day ago
Thai father seeks answers after 10 month old daughter dies at Chon Buri nursery | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai father seeks answers after 10 month old daughter dies at Chon Buri nursery

1 day ago
Central Thailand NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 19, 2026, 5:29 PM
93 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.