Senior officer accused of hitting woman with bottle in Chaiyaphum

Police are investigating an assault complaint from yesterday, February 25, after a woman reported that she sustained injuries after a senior police officer reportedly struck her following a confrontation at a Korean barbecue restaurant in Chaiyaphum.

The complaint was filed at Nong Bua Daeng Police Station by 32 year old Supatra, who alleged that she was assaulted in the restaurant by a deputy superintendent in Nakhon Phanom province.

Supatra told police the incident happened at about 8pm on February 24 while she was eating Korean barbecue with a group of friends.

She said a husband and wife arrived at the restaurant with another woman, and she later learned the man was a deputy superintendent.

The group reportedly ordered food and alcoholic drinks. The officer repeatedly looked towards her table, and the woman with him became visibly unhappy, Supatra alleged.

The woman then threw a beer bottle towards her group’s table, and the confrontation quickly turned physical.

During the scuffle, she alleged the officer struck her on the head with a beer bottle, causing a head wound and bleeding.

The restaurant owner later intervened and separated the parties. The officer then reportedly left the restaurant with the women who had arrived with him, while she and her friends went to Nong Bua Daeng Hospital for treatment before filing a formal complaint.

Nong Bua Daeng police have recorded the complainant’s statement and will summon the accused deputy superintendent for questioning while reviewing CCTV footage to establish the facts, reported DailyNews.

