Wife joins group in assaulting husband in Rayong

A 23 year old man in Rayong was allegedly beaten by a group of men, including his own wife, during an attack in Mueang Rayong district, with CCTV footage capturing the incident and police yet to make any arrests more than two weeks later.

The assault took place on the night of December 21 in front of a rental room. CCTV footage reportedly shows several men arriving by car before launching an unprovoked attack. One of the victims, Thawatchai, told reporters he was having a small family gathering with his 23 year old nephew and a friend when the assailants suddenly showed up and began assaulting them.

Thawatchai believes the nephew was the primary target. He said the young man had been speaking on the phone with someone shortly before the attack and may have exchanged heated words. Not long after, the attackers arrived and began punching, kicking, and hitting the nephew with a wooden stick until he collapsed.

What shocked the family most was the presence of the nephew’s wife, who reportedly came with the men and stood nearby during the assault, not intervening. After the attack, she allegedly left with the group.

The family decided to speak out after seeing no progress in the investigation. Despite the incident happening over two weeks ago, police have not summoned any of the individuals involved for questioning.

CH7 News reported that, when contacted by the press, the chief of Map Ta Phut Police Station confirmed that summonses have now been issued for all suspects, including the woman and several men identified as working in private security. He insisted the investigation is moving forward and denied that police had neglected the case.

