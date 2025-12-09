Thai man raises alarm after finding blood smeared on arm during MRT ride

A Thai man voiced fear of intentional disease spreading after an unidentified passenger allegedly smeared blood on his arm while travelling on an MRT train yesterday, December 8.

The 37 year old man, identified only as Bank, shared his account and concerns in the Facebook group Bangkok Train at 8.57am. He said the incident happened between 7.32am and 7.35am while he was on the MRT Purple Line.

According to Bank, the suspicious man boarded at Nonthaburi Civic Center Station and brushed against his arm. He immediately felt something wet and was shocked to discover blood smeared on his skin. With no tissue paper available, he used a bank transfer slip to wipe it off.

Bank said he quickly exited at the next station, Ministry of Public Health Station, to wash his arm with water and alcohol spray. He cleaned the area repeatedly, five to six times, fearing the blood may contain infectious diseases.

He noted that the situation might have been understandable if the man had just donated blood or left a hospital after an IV drip. However, he worried that the blood smear might have been intentional.

Bank said he could only remember that the man wore glasses, a black and white plaid shirt, and carried a backpack. He urged any witnesses to contact him as he remained anxious about potential health implications.

Later, Bank updated group members that he had already sought medical attention, undergone a blood test, and taken antiretroviral medication as a precaution. He also contacted MRT staff to request CCTV footage and hoped to warn other commuters.

Bank advised anyone encountering similar incidents to confront the suspicious person immediately, saying hesitation only led to further confusion and distress.

In an interview with News Non Online, Bank confirmed he filed a report at Rattanathibet Police Station and is now waiting for security camera footage from inside the train.