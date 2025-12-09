Thai man raises alarm after finding blood smeared on arm during MRT ride

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 9, 2025, 5:13 PM
Photo via Facebook group/ คนขึ้นรถไฟฟ้า - คอมมูนิตี้ (BTS | MRT | SRT | ARL)

A Thai man voiced fear of intentional disease spreading after an unidentified passenger allegedly smeared blood on his arm while travelling on an MRT train yesterday, December 8.

The 37 year old man, identified only as Bank, shared his account and concerns in the Facebook group Bangkok Train at 8.57am. He said the incident happened between 7.32am and 7.35am while he was on the MRT Purple Line.

According to Bank, the suspicious man boarded at Nonthaburi Civic Center Station and brushed against his arm. He immediately felt something wet and was shocked to discover blood smeared on his skin. With no tissue paper available, he used a bank transfer slip to wipe it off.

Bank said he quickly exited at the next station, Ministry of Public Health Station, to wash his arm with water and alcohol spray. He cleaned the area repeatedly, five to six times, fearing the blood may contain infectious diseases.

He noted that the situation might have been understandable if the man had just donated blood or left a hospital after an IV drip. However, he worried that the blood smear might have been intentional.

Found blood smeared on arm while on Bangkok MRT
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวนนทบุรี

Bank said he could only remember that the man wore glasses, a black and white plaid shirt, and carried a backpack. He urged any witnesses to contact him as he remained anxious about potential health implications.

Later, Bank updated group members that he had already sought medical attention, undergone a blood test, and taken antiretroviral medication as a precaution. He also contacted MRT staff to request CCTV footage and hoped to warn other commuters.

Related Articles
Thai man fears disease spreading on MRT
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวนนทบุรี

Bank advised anyone encountering similar incidents to confront the suspicious person immediately, saying hesitation only led to further confusion and distress.

In an interview with News Non Online, Bank confirmed he filed a report at Rattanathibet Police Station and is now waiting for security camera footage from inside the train.

Central Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.