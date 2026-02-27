Nearly naked foreigner assaulted after Pattaya road rampage

A group of Thai men assaulted a foreigner after he stripped down to his underwear and socks and ran into the road in Pattaya in the early hours of yesterday, February 26.

A Thai woman shared a video of the incident on Facebook yesterday with the caption, “Again in Pattaya! Any intoxicants?” The footage shows the foreign man standing in the middle of the road wearing only light grey underwear and socks.

In the video, a group of five to six Thai men, including a motorcycle taxi rider, are seen kicking and punching him until he fell and lied still in the left lane. A foreign man and a Thai man who witnessed the assault intervene and ask the attackers to stop.

The video drew criticism online, with many Thai social media users commenting that the group assault was excessive and inappropriate. The woman who posted the clip said the attackers were angry because the man had caused disruption and randomly attacked motorists.

Channel 7 reported the incident happened at about 5am on Pattaya Tai Sai Sam Road in Bang Lamung district. The media later interviewed a witness, Em, who said the foreign man had visited a nearby entertainment venue with three friends, both Thai and foreign.

Em said the man later walked out without a shirt, removed his trousers and ran into the road, shouting loudly and behaving erratically while under the influence of alcohol.

Em added that the man began kicking and punching passing cars and motorcycles, which led the group of men to assault him, as shown in the video.

According to Em, officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station later arrived and took the injured man to the police station.

Channel 7 reported yesterday afternoon that the foreign man remained in police custody and was charged with disruptive behaviour in a public place while under the influence of alcohol. The offence carries a fine of up to 5,000 baht under Section 378 of the Criminal Law.

At the time of the report, Channel 7 said no motorists had filed complaints at the police station over injuries or property damage linked to the man’s actions.