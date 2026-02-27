Nearly naked foreigner assaulted after Pattaya road rampage

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 27, 2026, 10:59 AM
164 1 minute read
Nearly naked foreigner assaulted after Pattaya road rampage | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ฐิตินันท์ ฐิตินันท์

A group of Thai men assaulted a foreigner after he stripped down to his underwear and socks and ran into the road in Pattaya in the early hours of yesterday, February 26.

A Thai woman shared a video of the incident on Facebook yesterday with the caption, “Again in Pattaya! Any intoxicants?” The footage shows the foreign man standing in the middle of the road wearing only light grey underwear and socks.

In the video, a group of five to six Thai men, including a motorcycle taxi rider, are seen kicking and punching him until he fell and lied still in the left lane. A foreign man and a Thai man who witnessed the assault intervene and ask the attackers to stop.

The video drew criticism online, with many Thai social media users commenting that the group assault was excessive and inappropriate. The woman who posted the clip said the attackers were angry because the man had caused disruption and randomly attacked motorists.

Man in underwear attacked by group in Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ ฐิตินันท์ ฐิตินันท์

Channel 7 reported the incident happened at about 5am on Pattaya Tai Sai Sam Road in Bang Lamung district. The media later interviewed a witness, Em, who said the foreign man had visited a nearby entertainment venue with three friends, both Thai and foreign.

Em said the man later walked out without a shirt, removed his trousers and ran into the road, shouting loudly and behaving erratically while under the influence of alcohol.

Em added that the man began kicking and punching passing cars and motorcycles, which led the group of men to assault him, as shown in the video.

Related Articles
Foreigner attacked on Pattaya road
Photo via Facebook/ ฐิตินันท์ ฐิตินันท์

According to Em, officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station later arrived and took the injured man to the police station.

Channel 7 reported yesterday afternoon that the foreign man remained in police custody and was charged with disruptive behaviour in a public place while under the influence of alcohol. The offence carries a fine of up to 5,000 baht under Section 378 of the Criminal Law.

At the time of the report, Channel 7 said no motorists had filed complaints at the police station over injuries or property damage linked to the man’s actions.

Latest Thailand News
Laotian worker says dream precedes skeleton discovery in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Laotian worker says dream precedes skeleton discovery in Chon Buri

11 seconds ago
Nearly naked foreigner assaulted after Pattaya road rampage | Thaiger Pattaya News

Nearly naked foreigner assaulted after Pattaya road rampage

25 minutes ago
3 thieves steals 2 million baht from British-Thai couple in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

3 thieves steals 2 million baht from British-Thai couple in Pattaya

1 hour ago
Teacher hits student’s arms with bamboo stick, leaving 10+ bruises, cites stress | Thaiger Thailand News

Teacher hits student’s arms with bamboo stick, leaving 10+ bruises, cites stress

1 hour ago
Swede charged after alleged single slap leads to Australian man’s death | Thaiger Phuket News

Swede charged after alleged single slap leads to Australian man’s death

2 hours ago
Thai woman breaks down after hugging late mother&#8217;s lookalike in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai woman breaks down after hugging late mother’s lookalike in Phuket

17 hours ago
Thai Airways denies shipping F-35 parts to Israel amid protests | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Airways denies shipping F-35 parts to Israel amid protests

18 hours ago
Phuket transwoman seeks justice after foreign man breaks iPhone | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket transwoman seeks justice after foreign man breaks iPhone

18 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra launches with a slew of world firsts | Thaiger Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra launches with a slew of world firsts

18 hours ago
Thai man rejected by Kanchanaburi hotel allegedly due to his appearance | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man rejected by Kanchanaburi hotel allegedly due to his appearance

19 hours ago
Foreign customer claims money missing, leaves after CCTV offer | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign customer claims money missing, leaves after CCTV offer

19 hours ago
Foreign woman walks away calmly with stolen suitcase in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign woman walks away calmly with stolen suitcase in Phuket

20 hours ago
Senior officer accused of hitting woman with bottle in Chaiyaphum | Thaiger Thailand News

Senior officer accused of hitting woman with bottle in Chaiyaphum

21 hours ago
British man arrested after snatching Thai ex-girlfriend’s phone in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

British man arrested after snatching Thai ex-girlfriend’s phone in Pattaya

21 hours ago
Rolling Loud Thailand refund delays trigger complaints online | Thaiger Pattaya News

Rolling Loud Thailand refund delays trigger complaints online

22 hours ago
Patong police investigates death of Australian tourist in Phuket | Thaiger Thailand News

Patong police investigates death of Australian tourist in Phuket

22 hours ago
Bangkok rolls out adaptive CCTV-AI traffic lights to tackle traffic | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok rolls out adaptive CCTV-AI traffic lights to tackle traffic

24 hours ago
Thai wife arrested for planting bomb on husband&#8217;s mistress&#8217; car | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai wife arrested for planting bomb on husband’s mistress’ car

24 hours ago
Foreign woman revived after drowning incident at Pattaya Beach | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign woman revived after drowning incident at Pattaya Beach

1 day ago
Election Commission targets people over ballot image sharing and decoding | Thaiger Thailand News

Election Commission targets people over ballot image sharing and decoding

1 day ago
Young boy hospitalised after cable tie tightened around testicles | Thaiger Thailand News

Young boy hospitalised after cable tie tightened around testicles

1 day ago
Teenager stabs ex-girlfriend after she refuses to reconcile | Thaiger Thailand News

Teenager stabs ex-girlfriend after she refuses to reconcile

1 day ago
Police called after man walks around naked at Chachoengsao park | Thaiger Thailand News

Police called after man walks around naked at Chachoengsao park

1 day ago
Phuket tuk tuk driver filmed hitting car of Russian couple | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket tuk tuk driver filmed hitting car of Russian couple

2 days ago
Surin armoury fire triggers explosions before crews bring flames under control | Thaiger Thailand News

Surin armoury fire triggers explosions before crews bring flames under control

2 days ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 27, 2026, 10:59 AM
164 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.