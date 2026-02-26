Patong police investigates death of Australian tourist in Phuket

Police in Phuket are investigating the death of an Australian man who died at a hospital late yesterday, February 25, after reportedly being assaulted earlier the same day in Patong.

Patong Police were notified at about 11pm that a foreign tourist had died at Patong Hospital, prompting officers to attend and begin an investigation.

The deceased was identified as 58 year old Alan Roger Jolliffe, an Australian national. Police said he had a serious head wound consistent withassault.

According to initial enquiries, the man was injured at around 5pm yesterday on Prachanukhro Road in Patong. Rescue workers provided emergency assistance and took him to Patong Hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

Police said there was a plan to transfer him for further treatment to Vachira Phuket Hospital, but he later died at 10.23pm.

The body was sent for a detailed post-mortem examination at the forensic medicine department at Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Investigators had been assigned to inspect the scene and review CCTV footage in the area in order to identify the suspect and proceed with legal action as quickly as possible.

Police also said they had coordinated with the Australian Embassy to inform the victim’s relatives about what had happened, reported DailyNews.

In a separate case, back in December last year, an Australian man died after suffering severe blood loss when he ran into a glass door at a restaurant in Phuket.

Police later reviewed CCTV footage from inside the restaurant that showed him entering alone, sitting at a table and behaving unusually by appearing disoriented.

Staff approached to check on him, but he suddenly stood up and ran straight into the glass door, shattering it on impact and collapsing outside.