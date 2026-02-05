Foreign mum fights off attempted child abduction in Samut Prakan

A three year old boy narrowly escaped a kidnapping in Samut Prakan yesterday, February 4, when a man allegedly targeted him on a roadside in Phra Pradaeng district. The child’s foreign mother screamed for help, causing passersby to intervene.

The attempted abduction occurred at the entrance of Soi Suksawat, in front of a local food stall. According to witnesses, the man suddenly approached the child and tried to drag him away, triggering a physical struggle with the mother who fought to pull her son back into her arms.

Her cries alerted nearby residents and customers, who came to her aid, forcing the perpetrator to flee the scene.

Police from Phra Pradaeng Police Station were dispatched to investigate, and later identified the suspect as 51 year old Pornchai, a man with a known history of psychiatric illness who had been living on the pavement in the area for several years.

Witnesses confirmed that he regularly slept near the roadside where the incident took place. Fortunately, the child was unharmed thanks to the mother’s persistence and the quick response from passersby.

Officers tracked down Pornchai shortly after the incident and apprehended him. CH7 News reported that he tested negative for drug use, but police revealed he had a prior history of violent behaviour toward children.

Officials from the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security (MSDHS) and local administrative officers assessed his mental state and deemed him a risk to public safety. He has since been transferred into state care to undergo psychiatric treatment.

