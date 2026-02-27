Stolen iPhone led to arrest of transgender suspect in Pattaya

Tourist police in Pattaya yesterday, February 26, arrested a suspect in a Chinese tourist robbery case, who said he was threatened and had cash and a mobile phone stolen earlier this month.

The case dates back to around midnight on February 1, when the Chinese tourist ran naked to hotel staff at a hotel in Pattaya to ask for help and request police assistance.

He said that two transgender women had allegedly threatened him inside his room and fled with 10,000 baht in cash and an iPhone 15 Pro Max.

According to the victim, he had met the pair on Pattaya Beach and later invited them to his room, where the alleged robbery took place.

Tourist police reviewed CCTV footage and were able to trace the victim’s stolen property. They later obtained an arrest warrant from the Pattaya Provincial Court for alleged joint robbery, citing the involvement of multiple suspects.

At 3.06pm on February 26, police carried out the warrant at a room in Pattaya, where they found five transgender women inside. The suspect named in the warrant, 20 year old Atikun, was found in the room, with some people in the room still asleep at the time of the arrest.

The suspect’s associates were reportedly linked to an earlier incident in which a group of transgender women were filmed brawling with a German tourist. Police noted that the particular case had already led to arrests.

Investigators said CCTV footage and the recovered phone were used to support the case. Siam Chon News reported that the suspect was taken into custody and handed over to investigators to face legal action.

In an earlier case, also in Pattaya, a Chinese man was attacked and robbed by three transgender women after inviting a Thai transgender party entertainer to his hotel room. Police said his face was covered with blood when they arrived.