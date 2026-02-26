Phuket transwoman seeks justice after foreign man breaks iPhone

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 26, 2026, 4:58 PM
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

A Thai transwoman appealed for help on social media after accusing a foreign man of damaging her mobile phone, worth more than 43,000 baht, during an argument in Phuket.

The woman, whose name was not disclosed, provided video footage and her account to the Phuket Times Facebook page. The page shared the clip publicly yesterday, February 25.

In the video, the foreign man was seen standing with a tuk tuk driver while holding a mobile phone. The driver was seen attempting to calm him.

The footage showed the man smashing the phone, reported to be an iPhone 17 Pro, onto the ground. He threw the phone repeatedly before ultimately tossing the remaining pieces into a nearby sea.

Foreigner smashes phone in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

The transwoman told the outlet she previously argued with the man, whom she said was heavily intoxicated. She said he grabbed her phone from her hand and smashed it, as shown in the video.

She said she wanted the man to compensate her for the loss and added that she already reported the case to police. As of now, she has not provided further details, and there has been no report of legal action by local police.

transwoman phone smashed by foreigner
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Online users speculated on what led to the argument and questioned the severity of the man’s response. Some Thai social media users suggested his anger may have been linked to a dispute about her gender, citing similar incidents reported.

Related Articles

Two Thai women who commented on the post said they witnessed part of the incident. They claimed they saw the pair arguing before the transwoman pulled the man’s bag forcefully until its strap tore, before trying to leave the area in a tuk tuk.

The two witnesses claimed they did not know how the altercation ended.

Foreign man accused of damaging phone of transwoman
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Another Thai woman wrote that she saw the transwoman lift her skirt to show her genitals, which led her to suspect there was a dispute about gender, similar to what some others suggested in the comments.

Phuket Times also referred to a similar incident reported in Phuket in 2024, when a Thai transwoman and a foreign man were involved in a physical altercation outside a hotel. The report said the dispute began after the man refused to pay her, alleging she lied about her gender.

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 26, 2026, 4:58 PM
