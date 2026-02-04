School pressure drives young boy to run away in Samut Prakan

A young boy was found walking alone along a roadside in Samut Prakan this week after he reportedly ran away from home due to overwhelming pressure from school.

The incident came to public attention after it was shared by the Facebook page เจ๊ม้อย v+ today, February 4.

Officers from Ban Khlong Suan Police Station responded swiftly after receiving reports. Upon arrival, they found the child unaccompanied and appearing distressed. The officers approached him calmly, offered reassurance, and escorted him to a safer location.

It was only after some time that the boy opened up about the reason for his distress. Through tears, he told officers that the stress from his studies and the intense pressure to perform had become unbearable.

He felt trapped and unable to cope, which led him to decide to leave home without telling anyone. Thankfully, the boy was not harmed, and police were able to contact his family.

According to the page, he was later returned home safely and placed back in the care of his parents.

Police raised awareness about the emotional burden many children face in silence and urged families to be mindful of the pressure they may unintentionally place on their children, especially in competitive academic environments.

“Let them choose what they want to study. Let them live their own lives,” read the message shared alongside the story, which resonated with many netizens.

Several commenters echoed the sentiment, with one writing…

“We brought them into this world, but we do not own their lives. We should not force our own failed hopes and expectations onto them or control their path.”

Another added…

“Parents do not need to expect their children to be better than everyone else or to excel at everything. Let them choose their own path. We only need to listen and offer guidance.”

In similar news, two police officers stepped in to save a 15 year old boy from a suicide attempt on a bridge in Ayutthaya province. The mother believed that family and school issues caused significant stress for her son.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.