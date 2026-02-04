School pressure drives young boy to run away in Samut Prakan

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 4, 2026, 3:08 PM
349 2 minutes read
School pressure drives young boy to run away in Samut Prakan | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Facebook: เจ๊ม้อย v+

A young boy was found walking alone along a roadside in Samut Prakan this week after he reportedly ran away from home due to overwhelming pressure from school.

The incident came to public attention after it was shared by the Facebook page เจ๊ม้อย v+ today, February 4.

Officers from Ban Khlong Suan Police Station responded swiftly after receiving reports. Upon arrival, they found the child unaccompanied and appearing distressed. The officers approached him calmly, offered reassurance, and escorted him to a safer location.

It was only after some time that the boy opened up about the reason for his distress. Through tears, he told officers that the stress from his studies and the intense pressure to perform had become unbearable.

stressed young boy
Photo via Freepik

He felt trapped and unable to cope, which led him to decide to leave home without telling anyone. Thankfully, the boy was not harmed, and police were able to contact his family.

According to the page, he was later returned home safely and placed back in the care of his parents.

Police raised awareness about the emotional burden many children face in silence and urged families to be mindful of the pressure they may unintentionally place on their children, especially in competitive academic environments.

Related Articles

“Let them choose what they want to study. Let them live their own lives,” read the message shared alongside the story, which resonated with many netizens.

Several commenters echoed the sentiment, with one writing…

“We brought them into this world, but we do not own their lives. We should not force our own failed hopes and expectations onto them or control their path.”

Another added…

“Parents do not need to expect their children to be better than everyone else or to excel at everything. Let them choose their own path. We only need to listen and offer guidance.”

In similar news, two police officers stepped in to save a 15 year old boy from a suicide attempt on a bridge in Ayutthaya province. The mother believed that family and school issues caused significant stress for her son.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

Latest Thailand News
Thai taxi driver wins hearts after sharing desserts with Australian tourists | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai taxi driver wins hearts after sharing desserts with Australian tourists

20 minutes ago
Bangkok traffic police deliver two hearts in one night for transplant | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok traffic police deliver two hearts in one night for transplant

22 minutes ago
Thai woman says friend claims her baby to scam over 1 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman says friend claims her baby to scam over 1 million baht

1 hour ago
German man rips down 8 election campaign banners in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

German man rips down 8 election campaign banners in Nonthaburi

1 hour ago
School pressure drives young boy to run away in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

School pressure drives young boy to run away in Samut Prakan

2 hours ago
3 Mongolians arrested in Bangkok for smuggling crystal meth using capacitors | Thaiger Bangkok News

3 Mongolians arrested in Bangkok for smuggling crystal meth using capacitors

2 hours ago
Japanese man clashes with vendor over birdcage in Udon Thani | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Japanese man clashes with vendor over birdcage in Udon Thani

3 hours ago
Election Commission to summon Fastwork CEO over vote-buying claim | Thaiger Thailand News

Election Commission to summon Fastwork CEO over vote-buying claim

3 hours ago
Thai student hospitalised after 800 squat punishment at school | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai student hospitalised after 800 squat punishment at school

4 hours ago
Gunmen unleash over 20 shotgun rounds on Phatthalung home | Thaiger Thailand News

Gunmen unleash over 20 shotgun rounds on Phatthalung home

4 hours ago
Thai suspect arrested after neck slashing and motorcycle theft in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai suspect arrested after neck slashing and motorcycle theft in Chon Buri

4 hours ago
Russian runner protests Phuket race organiser, throws medal away | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian runner protests Phuket race organiser, throws medal away

6 hours ago
Anutin honours fallen troops, promises jobs and care for veterans | Thaiger Thailand News

Anutin honours fallen troops, promises jobs and care for veterans

6 hours ago
Wild elephant dies during relocation operation in Khon Kaen | Thaiger Thailand News

Wild elephant dies during relocation operation in Khon Kaen

7 hours ago
Chinese man arrested in Bangkok for 32 year old murder in Hong Kong | Thaiger Bangkok News

Chinese man arrested in Bangkok for 32 year old murder in Hong Kong

7 hours ago
New Alternative Party flagged for possible policy violations | Thaiger Thailand News

New Alternative Party flagged for possible policy violations

7 hours ago
Thai man disappears, car found outside abandoned house in Chon Buri | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man disappears, car found outside abandoned house in Chon Buri

8 hours ago
Chiang Mai temple thief performs wai then steals silver tray | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Mai temple thief performs wai then steals silver tray

8 hours ago
Thai woman flees naked after rape in Chon Buri abandoned house | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman flees naked after rape in Chon Buri abandoned house

23 hours ago
Bangkok Design Week 2026 opens as Southeast Asia’s largest creative platform | Thaiger Things To Do

Bangkok Design Week 2026 opens as Southeast Asia’s largest creative platform

24 hours ago
Phuket man falls from pickup while confronting foreign hit-and-run driver | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket man falls from pickup while confronting foreign hit-and-run driver

1 day ago
Koh Samui police demolishes 600 illegal exhaust pipes | Thaiger Thailand News

Koh Samui police demolishes 600 illegal exhaust pipes

1 day ago
Mae Hong Son launches campaign to tackle wildfire and PM2.5 | Thaiger Thailand News

Mae Hong Son launches campaign to tackle wildfire and PM2.5

1 day ago
2 gunmen surrender after 2 victims injured in Khao San Road shooting | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 gunmen surrender after 2 victims injured in Khao San Road shooting

1 day ago
Man hears voices after drug use, stabs teacher at Chiang Mai school | Thaiger Thailand News

Man hears voices after drug use, stabs teacher at Chiang Mai school

1 day ago
Central Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 4, 2026, 3:08 PM
349 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.