Foreign woman walks away calmly with stolen suitcase in Phuket

Published: February 26, 2026, 3:20 PM
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

CCTV footage captured a foreign woman, believed to be an Indian national, stealing a suitcase from a luggage shop in Phuket yesterday, February 25.

The Phuket Times Facebook page shared the security camera clip today, February 26. The footage showed a woman walking along a footpath in front of the luggage store before stopping outside. She was then seen taking a light blue suitcase displayed at the front of the shop and walking away.

In the video, the woman was wearing a white T-shirt and short jeans. She was carrying a green plastic bag on her left arm and has a shoulder bag on her right. The suspect appeared to leave at a normal walking pace.

The shop owner said they were not certain of the woman’s nationality but suspected she may be Indian based on her appearance.

Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

A Thai man commenting on the post said he later saw a woman in the Bangla area carrying the stolen luggage. He added that the plastic sheet covering the brand-new suitcase had not even been removed.

Other Thai social media users expressed surprise in the comments, saying the suitcase was large and would be easy to notice, but the woman still allegedly took it and left the area.

It was not reported whether the shop owner filed a complaint with local police. Some online users also claimed two other thefts happened in the area around the same time, with no arrests reported in any of the cases.

Published: February 26, 2026, 3:20 PM
