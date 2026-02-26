Foreign woman walks away calmly with stolen suitcase in Phuket

CCTV footage captured a foreign woman, believed to be an Indian national, stealing a suitcase from a luggage shop in Phuket yesterday, February 25.

The Phuket Times Facebook page shared the security camera clip today, February 26. The footage showed a woman walking along a footpath in front of the luggage store before stopping outside. She was then seen taking a light blue suitcase displayed at the front of the shop and walking away.

In the video, the woman was wearing a white T-shirt and short jeans. She was carrying a green plastic bag on her left arm and has a shoulder bag on her right. The suspect appeared to leave at a normal walking pace.

The shop owner said they were not certain of the woman’s nationality but suspected she may be Indian based on her appearance.

A Thai man commenting on the post said he later saw a woman in the Bangla area carrying the stolen luggage. He added that the plastic sheet covering the brand-new suitcase had not even been removed.

Other Thai social media users expressed surprise in the comments, saying the suitcase was large and would be easy to notice, but the woman still allegedly took it and left the area.

It was not reported whether the shop owner filed a complaint with local police. Some online users also claimed two other thefts happened in the area around the same time, with no arrests reported in any of the cases.

The report also referred to a recent theft in Phuket on February 9, when two South Korean women were caught on CCTV stealing swimwear from a local shop. The report said one woman distracted a Thai shop caretaker by asking for help in a fitting room while the other allegedly placed items into a tote bag.

Another foreign-related theft was reported in Chiang Mai last week, where a foreign man was caught on CCTV stealing a gold lion statue from a pub. A woman who arrived with him reportedly spoke with staff to distract them during the incident.