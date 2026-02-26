British man arrested after snatching Thai ex-girlfriend’s phone in Pattaya

Police arrested a British man after he snatched a mobile phone from his Thai ex-girlfriend near Pattaya Beach in the early hours of today, February 26.

The 27 year old woman, Wanida, contacted officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station after the incident outside the mall on Pattaya Beach Road late last night. Police said her 36 year old British ex-boyfriend was found at the location, shirtless and wearing only black shorts.

When officers arrived, the British man was causing a disturbance and talking to himself. Police said he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicants, and that Thai and foreign bystanders at the scene were alarmed by his behaviour.

Wanida told police she had dated the man for a short period. She said that about two months after their break-up, he reportedly broke into her accommodation and damaged glass windows and a door before fleeing.

In the latest incident, Wanida said the man came to her cannabis shop near the shopping mall and snatched her mobile phone. She told police he threatened to run from the shop with the phone if she screamed or asked others for help.

Wanida said she prioritised her safety over the phone and shouted for help. Pattaya City Administrative officers who were patrolling nearby reportedly intervened, but she said the man continued to cause a disturbance, prompting her to call police.

Officers took the man to the police station for legal proceedings. He was initially charged under Section 378 of the Criminal Law for disruptive behaviour in a public place, which carries a fine of up to 5,000 baht. Police did not disclose whether he tested positive for alcohol or other intoxicants.

