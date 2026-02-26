Foreign customer claims money missing, leaves after CCTV offer

A Pattaya massage parlour raised concerns yesterday, February 25, saying a foreign customer claimed money was missing from her bag after a one-hour massage, before leaving after CCTV and police were mentioned.

The allegation was shared in the Facebook group เตือนภัย แจ้งเหตุ พัทยา, where the poster said the incident happened in the Jomtien area.

According to the post, the foreign woman, described as Russian, used the shop’s services for one hour and, after the massage ended, claimed that some money was missing from her bag.

The staff told the woman there were security cameras and offered to review the footage. The shop also insisted it routinely safeguards any valuables customers leave behind, and that nothing goes missing.

The woman then allegedly began crying and maintained that some of her money was missing. When staff offered to call the police, the woman reportedly wiped away her tears and left.

The author ended the post by urging others to be cautious, saying scams by foreigners had become more common recently.

Commenters largely backed the shop, with some urging a formal police report and others warning of similar alleged scams.

One commenter, writing in English, said they have known the salon for more than five years, called the owner kind and responsible, and claimed that staff even returned hair ties they left behind.

Another commenter, writing in Thai, alleged a similar incident in a separate case involving a 1,000 baht payment, claiming police later found the money in a different pocket.

Some comments included accusations that the woman was a “scammer in the guise of a tourist” and calls to track her down and report the case to police. Others suggest that businesses should change procedures by collecting payment before providing services.

The original post did not provide the name of the salon, the identity of the woman, or any police case reference number.

Similarly, back in December last year, French tourists allegedly used artificial intelligence to edit photos from a boat trip in Phuket in an attempt to claim refunds by portraying their experience as poor.

The group reportedly joined a boat tour in Phuket and took photographs of both the interior and exterior of the vessel, and later edited the images using AI to make the boat appear old, dirty, and poorly maintained. These edited images were then allegedly used to support a request for a refund.