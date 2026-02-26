Foreign customer claims money missing, leaves after CCTV offer

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 26, 2026, 4:00 PM
223 2 minutes read
Foreign customer claims money missing, leaves after CCTV offer | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Facebook: เตือนภัย แจ้งเหตุ พัทยา

A Pattaya massage parlour raised concerns yesterday, February 25, saying a foreign customer claimed money was missing from her bag after a one-hour massage, before leaving after CCTV and police were mentioned.

The allegation was shared in the Facebook group เตือนภัย แจ้งเหตุ พัทยา, where the poster said the incident happened in the Jomtien area.

According to the post, the foreign woman, described as Russian, used the shop’s services for one hour and, after the massage ended, claimed that some money was missing from her bag.

Foreign customer claims money missing, leaves after CCTV offer
Photo via Facebook: เตือนภัย แจ้งเหตุ พัทยา

The staff told the woman there were security cameras and offered to review the footage. The shop also insisted it routinely safeguards any valuables customers leave behind, and that nothing goes missing.

The woman then allegedly began crying and maintained that some of her money was missing. When staff offered to call the police, the woman reportedly wiped away her tears and left.

The author ended the post by urging others to be cautious, saying scams by foreigners had become more common recently.

Foreign customer claims money missing, leaves after CCTV offer
Photo via Facebook: เตือนภัย แจ้งเหตุ พัทยา

Commenters largely backed the shop, with some urging a formal police report and others warning of similar alleged scams.

Related Articles

One commenter, writing in English, said they have known the salon for more than five years, called the owner kind and responsible, and claimed that staff even returned hair ties they left behind.

Another commenter, writing in Thai, alleged a similar incident in a separate case involving a 1,000 baht payment, claiming police later found the money in a different pocket.

Some comments included accusations that the woman was a “scammer in the guise of a tourist” and calls to track her down and report the case to police. Others suggest that businesses should change procedures by collecting payment before providing services.

Foreign customer claims money missing, leaves after CCTV offer
Photo via Facebook: เตือนภัย แจ้งเหตุ พัทยา

The original post did not provide the name of the salon, the identity of the woman, or any police case reference number.

Similarly, back in December last year, French tourists allegedly used artificial intelligence to edit photos from a boat trip in Phuket in an attempt to claim refunds by portraying their experience as poor.

The group reportedly joined a boat tour in Phuket and took photographs of both the interior and exterior of the vessel, and later edited the images using AI to make the boat appear old, dirty, and poorly maintained. These edited images were then allegedly used to support a request for a refund.

Latest Thailand News
Phuket transwoman seeks justice after foreign man breaks iPhone | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket transwoman seeks justice after foreign man breaks iPhone

13 minutes ago
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra launches with world-first Privacy Display feature and faster charging | Thaiger Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra launches with world-first Privacy Display feature and faster charging

15 minutes ago
Thai man rejected by Kanchanaburi hotel allegedly due to his appearance | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man rejected by Kanchanaburi hotel allegedly due to his appearance

46 minutes ago
Foreign customer claims money missing, leaves after CCTV offer | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign customer claims money missing, leaves after CCTV offer

1 hour ago
Foreign woman walks away calmly with stolen suitcase in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign woman walks away calmly with stolen suitcase in Phuket

2 hours ago
Senior officer accused of hitting woman with bottle in Chaiyaphum | Thaiger Thailand News

Senior officer accused of hitting woman with bottle in Chaiyaphum

3 hours ago
British man arrested after snatching Thai ex-girlfriend’s phone in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

British man arrested after snatching Thai ex-girlfriend’s phone in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Rolling Loud Thailand refund delays trigger complaints online | Thaiger Pattaya News

Rolling Loud Thailand refund delays trigger complaints online

3 hours ago
Patong police investigates death of Australian tourist in Phuket | Thaiger Thailand News

Patong police investigates death of Australian tourist in Phuket

3 hours ago
Bangkok rolls out adaptive CCTV-AI traffic lights to tackle traffic | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok rolls out adaptive CCTV-AI traffic lights to tackle traffic

5 hours ago
Thai wife arrested for planting bomb on husband’s mistress’ car | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai wife arrested for planting bomb on husband’s mistress’ car

6 hours ago
Foreign woman revived after drowning incident at Pattaya Beach | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign woman revived after drowning incident at Pattaya Beach

6 hours ago
Election Commission targets people over ballot image sharing and decoding | Thaiger Thailand News

Election Commission targets people over ballot image sharing and decoding

6 hours ago
Young boy hospitalised after cable tie tightened around testicles | Thaiger Thailand News

Young boy hospitalised after cable tie tightened around testicles

7 hours ago
Teenager stabs ex-girlfriend after she refuses to reconcile | Thaiger Thailand News

Teenager stabs ex-girlfriend after she refuses to reconcile

8 hours ago
Police called after man walks around naked at Chachoengsao park | Thaiger Thailand News

Police called after man walks around naked at Chachoengsao park

8 hours ago
Phuket tuk tuk driver filmed hitting car of Russian couple | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket tuk tuk driver filmed hitting car of Russian couple

23 hours ago
Surin armoury fire triggers explosions before crews bring flames under control | Thaiger Thailand News

Surin armoury fire triggers explosions before crews bring flames under control

24 hours ago
10 things you absolutely cannot bring into Thailand | Thaiger Travel Guides

10 things you absolutely cannot bring into Thailand

24 hours ago
Former monk arrested after Telegram account linked to child sex abuse | Thaiger Thailand News

Former monk arrested after Telegram account linked to child sex abuse

1 day ago
Kanom krok tops TasteAtlas list as best Thai dessert for 2026 | Thaiger Thailand News

Kanom krok tops TasteAtlas list as best Thai dessert for 2026

1 day ago
77 million baht seized property returned to accused lawyer and wife | Thaiger Thailand News

77 million baht seized property returned to accused lawyer and wife

1 day ago
Air Force conscript dies in training, mother alleges army carelessness | Thaiger Thailand News

Air Force conscript dies in training, mother alleges army carelessness

1 day ago
Hong Kong woman’s bag snatched while riding tuk tuk in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Hong Kong woman’s bag snatched while riding tuk tuk in Bangkok

1 day ago
Trat man kills creditor to avoid debt repayment and leaves body in car | Thaiger Thailand News

Trat man kills creditor to avoid debt repayment and leaves body in car

1 day ago
Pattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 26, 2026, 4:00 PM
223 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.