Wild elephant dies during relocation operation in Khon Kaen

Chattarin Siradakul
Published: February 4, 2026, 10:37 AM
Edited photo made with photo from Thairath

A wild elephant that previously killed two locals in a Khon Kaen community died early this morning, February 4, during a government relocation effort involving over 200 officials.

The elephant, a 15 to 20 year old male known as “Phlai Sida Hoo Phap”, roughly translated to “folded ear”, had been roaming farmlands and national park areas near Muang Kao Pattana in Wiang Kao district since 2023.

It had previously killed two villagers in 2025, causing locals to file a petition with the Khon Kaen Administrative Court. The court later ordered the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation to relocate the elephant for public safety.

Yesterday evening, February 3, officials from the Department and Protected Area Regional Office 8, with support from veterinary teams, successfully sedated the elephant near Ban Khok Muang. They guided it to a sugarcane field where a makeshift loading zone was prepared.

Wild elephant Phlai Sida Hoo Phap being prepared for relocation in Khon Kaen
Photo via Dailynews

The elephant was secured and loaded onto a ten-wheel truck, destined for the Phu Luang Wildlife Food Rehabilitation Project in Loei, part of a royal initiative aimed at rewilding aggressive elephants and rehabilitating their behaviour.

Wongduean, a local, expressed sadness over the animal’s relocation, saying villagers had adapted their routines to coexist with the elephant despite the risks. She admitted feeling conflicted, noting the elephant’s presence had become part of daily life.

However, just 15 minutes into the journey, the elephant suffered a seizure and collapsed. Officials rushed it to Phu Wiang National Park headquarters for emergency treatment, but efforts to revive its pulse failed.

Initial reports suggest heart failure as the cause of death. Officials have restricted access to the area and are expected to release a formal statement.

Wild elephant Phlai Sida Hoo Phap being prepared for relocation in Khon Kaen
Photo via Dailynews

Officers had planned extensive safety and behavioural measures at the Loei facility, including electric fencing, 24-hour patrols, CCTV, and GPS tracking.

Dailynews reported that the sudden death has left the community stunned, closing a long chapter in the area’s uneasy relationship with its most famous wild resident.

In similar news, a three month old elephant calf named Khao Tom died in Suphan Buri after a rapid decline in health, according to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation. Her death was later confirmed to be linked to acute liver failure.

