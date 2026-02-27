Russian man rewards Bangkok taxi rider for locating missing sister

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 27, 2026, 3:13 PM
105 1 minute read
Photo via Facebook/ ท่านหม่อม สามหยอย

A Russian man rewarded a Bangkok motorcycle taxi rider with US$100, about 3,100 baht, after the rider helped locate his missing sister, who reportedly has a mental illness.

The woman was reported missing in Bangkok, prompting her older brother to ask a motorcycle taxi rider for help. The rider then posted a missing person notice in a Facebook group for Thai taxi riders, sharing photos of the woman. Her name and personal details were not made public.

The woman was last seen on Yaowarat Road, Bangkok’s Chinatown. She was described as wearing a black and beige plaid dress and flipflops, with blonde hair and a tattoo on her back. In one photo, she was seen carrying a large bag.

After the post was shared, several social media users commented that they had seen the woman in different areas of Bangkok, with many saying they encountered her around Wongwien Yai.

Photo via Facebook/ ท่านหม่อม สามหยอย

One man said he met the woman on Sunday, February 22, in the Bang Na area. He said he offered assistance, but she refused and asked him to leave her alone.

The motorcycle taxi rider later posted an update yesterday, February 26, saying he found the woman walking beneath Pho Nimit BTS Station. He said she was taken to Bupparam Police Station, where she waited for her brother to collect her.

In a follow-up post, the rider said the woman had been suffering from a mental health issue and had repeatedly attempted to walk from Chon Buri to Bangkok since February 19.

Related Articles
Photo via Facebook/ ท่านหม่อม สามหยอย

The rider said he and his brother searched from 4pm to 10pm before locating her. The woman was later transferred to Somdet Chaopraya Institute of Psychiatry for treatment.

The taxi rider also posted a photo of a US$100 banknote, saying it was given as a reward for helping the Russian man find his sister.

In a similar story reported in March last year, a Thai woman offered a garbage collector a secure job after he found and returned 100,000 baht in cash she had lost. In 2024, a Thai Grab driver received a 2,000 baht reward after returning a mobile phone left behind by a passenger.

Photo via Facebook/ ท่านหม่อม สามหยอย

Russian man rewards Bangkok taxi rider for locating missing sister

Bangkok NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 27, 2026, 3:13 PM
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.