Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra launches with a slew of world firsts

Samsung officially unveiled the Galaxy S26 Ultra on February 26, 2026, introducing the third generation of Galaxy AI alongside a groundbreaking Privacy Display feature. While memory price increases have pushed the top-tier 1TB model to 66,900 baht, 4,000 baht more than its predecessor, the entry-level 256GB variant maintains its 46,900 baht starting price.

Section (Click to jump) Summary Privacy Display and design refinements Introduces a built-in Privacy Display that limits side viewing and can be toggled in settings. The phone is slightly lighter at 214 grammes, adds rounder corners, a redesigned camera module, and a 6.9-inch display with 10-bit colour and up to 2,600 nits. Performance and AI upgrades Runs on Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy with claimed gains of 19% CPU, 39% NPU, and 24% GPU, plus an optional 16GB RAM tier. Galaxy AI adds Now Nudge, enhanced Photo Assist tools, and a stronger Circle to Search, supported by a larger vapour chamber for cooling. Camera and charging improvements Keeps the 200MP main camera but widens apertures for better low-light performance (main f/1.4; 5x telephoto f/2.9). Wired charging rises to 60W (0–100% in 52 minutes), and wireless charging increases to 25W. Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Key differences Key changes include lower weight, a newer chipset, a new 16GB RAM option, wider camera apertures, faster wired and wireless charging, Bluetooth 6.0, and the new Privacy Display. Pricing is unchanged for 256GB at 46,900 Thai baht, while 1TB rises to 66,900 Thai baht. Full specifications Highlights include a 6.9-inch WQHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display (1–120Hz) with Privacy Display, 12GB or 16GB RAM, up to 1TB storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 60W wired and 25W wireless charging. It supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0, runs One UI 8.5 based on Android 16, and is rated IP68. Pricing and colors Available in six colours, including Cobalt Violet, White, Black, Sky Blue, plus two Samsung exclusives (Pink Gold and Silver Shadow). Prices listed are 46,900 Thai baht (12GB + 256GB), 54,900 Thai baht (12GB + 512GB), and 66,900 Thai baht (16GB + 1TB). Pre-order promotion (February 26 to March 10) Pre-orders include benefits stated as worth up to 17,000 Thai baht, including a free storage upgrade, trade-in discount up to 5,000 Thai baht, 30% off selected wearables when bundled, and a free Galaxy SmartTag 2 for registered customers. Should you upgrade? For Galaxy S25 Ultra owners, changes are positioned as incremental, with improvements focused on privacy, charging, and low-light photography. Upgraders from the Galaxy S23 Ultra or older models are likely to notice more meaningful gains, alongside seven years of security updates.

Privacy Display and design refinements

The Galaxy S26 Ultra’s standout innovation is its Privacy Display, a pixel-level technology that limits side viewing angles to prevent screen snooping in public spaces. Unlike traditional privacy screen protectors, this hardware-integrated feature can be toggled on and off via software settings, maintaining full-screen clarity and vibrant colours for direct viewing.

Design improvements include a lighter aluminium frame (214 grammes, down from 218 grammes), more rounded corners for better grip, and a redesigned capsule-shaped camera module. The 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display now supports 10-bit colour (1 billion colours versus the previous 8-bit’s 16.7 million) and peaks at 2,600 nits brightness.

Performance and AI upgrades

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset, the S26 Ultra delivers significant performance gains: 19% faster CPU, 39% faster NPU for AI tasks, and 24% faster GPU. A new 16GB RAM option joins the standard 12GB configuration. Gaming tests on titles like PUBG Mobile and Genshin Impact showed stable frame rates with no thermal throttling, thanks to an enlarged vapour chamber cooling system.

Galaxy AI now includes Now Nudge, an intelligent assistant that suggests relevant actions while messaging, such as automatically finding photos when friends request them or checking calendar conflicts when scheduling plans. Photo Assist gains selective area editing and an editing history timeline, while the upgraded Circle to Search can identify multiple objects simultaneously.

Camera and charging improvements

The camera system maintains its 200MP main sensor but gains a wider f/1.4 aperture (from f/1.7) for improved low-light performance. The 5x telephoto camera’s aperture also widens from f/3.4 to f/2.9. Charging speeds jump from 45W to 60W wired (0-100% in 52 minutes) and from 15W to 25W wireless.

Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Key differences

Feature Galaxy S26 Ultra Galaxy S25 Ultra Weight 214g 218g Chipset Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Snapdragon 8 Elite RAM options 12GB / 16GB 12GB Main camera aperture f/1.4 f/1.7 5x telephoto aperture f/2.9 f/3.4 Wired charging 60W 45W Wireless charging 25W 15W Bluetooth 6.0 5.4 Privacy Display Yes No 256GB price 46,900 baht 46,900 baht 1TB price 66,900 baht 62,900 baht

Full specifications

Specification Details Display 6.9″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 3,120 x 1,440 (WQHD+), 1-120Hz, 2,600 nits, Privacy Display Chipset Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy RAM 12GB / 16GB (LPDDR5x) Storage 256GB / 512GB / 1TB Rear cameras 200MP main (f/1.4, OIS), 50MP ultrawide (f/1.9, 120°), 10MP 3x telephoto (f/2.4, OIS), 50MP 5x telephoto (f/2.9, OIS) Front camera 12MP (f/2.2) Battery 5,000mAh, 60W wired charging, 25W wireless Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, USB-C 3.2 Durability IP68, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 OS One UI 8.5 is based on Android 16 Dimensions 163.6 x 78.1 x 7.9 mm Weight 214g

Pricing and colors

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is available in six colours: Cobalt Violet, White, Black, Sky Blue, plus two Samsung exclusives such as Pink Gold and Silver Shadow.

12GB + 256GB: 46,900 baht

46,900 baht 12GB + 512GB: 54,900 baht

54,900 baht 16GB + 1TB: 66,900 baht

Pre-order promotion (February 26 to March 10)

Early adopters receive substantial benefits worth up to 17,000 baht:

Free storage upgrade to next tier (worth up to 12,000 baht)

Trade-in discount up to 5,000 baht

30% off Galaxy Watch or Galaxy Buds when purchased together

Free Galaxy SmartTag 2 (worth 1,090 baht) for customers who registered interest

Should you upgrade?

Current Galaxy S25 Ultra owners will find the improvements incremental rather than transformative. The wider camera apertures offer marginally better low-light shots, faster charging saves time, and the 16GB RAM caters to power users, but overall user experience remains largely similar.

However, users upgrading from the Galaxy S23 Ultra or earlier models will appreciate the accumulated hardware advancements at an unchanged entry-level price. Samsung confirms seven years of security updates for long-term device support.

Pre-orders are now open at Samsung Experience Stores and authorised retailers nationwide.

Sources:

• MGR Online – Cyberbiz

• LINE Today Thailand

• DroidSans Review