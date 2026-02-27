Jealous Thai man fatally shoots boyfriend in car near Ubon Ratchathani dam

A jealous Thai man in Ubon Ratchathani fatally shot his boyfriend in a car last night, February 26, and later drove the victim to a hospital where he was declared dead shortly after arrival.

The suspect, 32 year old Warayuth Tararom, drove his boyfriend, 44 year old Surapong Locharoenrat, to Det Udom Royal Crown Prince Hospital. Surapong was shot on the right side of the head, with the bullet passing through to the left. The medical team was unable to save his life.

Officers from Det Udom Police Station were called to the hospital to arrest Warayuth. Police said he confessed and led investigators to his vehicle, a red SUV, where the shooting took place.

During an inspection of the car, officers found bloodstains on the front passenger seat. The left rear door window was shot and shattered. A 9mm shell casing was found inside the vehicle and a firearm was recovered from the storage compartment.

Warayuth told police the shooting was driven by jealousy. He said he and Surapong had been in a relationship for more than 13 years and had recently been arguing. He told officers he feared Surapong would leave him for another man.

According to Warayuth’s statement, he asked Surapong to go diving and drove to a quiet road near Pak Mun Dam. He said he got out of the vehicle, claiming he needed to urinate, then shot Surapong while he was seated inside the car. Warayuth then drove back to the victim’s home before taking him to hospital.

Investigators said Warayuth legally purchased and owned the gun and showed officers a permit. He was initially charged with intentional murder, and police said additional charges may be considered if needed.

Police cited Section 288 of the Criminal Law, which carries penalties including the death sentence, life imprisonment, or imprisonment of 15 to 20 years.

The report follows another jealousy-related case on February 23, in which a Thai man rammed his pickup into a motorcycle in Samut Prakan, killing his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend.

The suspect initially claimed the crash was an accident, but CCTV footage reportedly contradicted his account. He later admitted he intentionally hit the couple but said he did not intend to kill them.