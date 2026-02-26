Thai Airways denies shipping F-35 parts to Israel amid protests

Thai Airways has responded to online criticism linked to protests in Australia, after activists accused the airline of transporting F-35 parts to Israel, saying that customs, not airlines, have the authority to inspect goods for legality.

Chai Iamsiri, chief executive officer of Thai Airways International plc, addressed the issue after it circulated on social media.

He said the airline operates under international standards for carrying both passengers and freight, and that in some markets it shares cargo space with partner airlines rather than selling all capacity itself.

Thai Airways reportedly has agreements with other airlines through interline ticketing or partner arrangements, which is standard practice in the industry.

Chai said the company has protocols and standards for accepting cargo, including checking cargo declaration documents to confirm what goods are being shipped.

However, airlines do not have the authority to open and inspect the contents to determine whether items are legal, as this is the responsibility of customs in each country, he said.

He stressed that Thai Airways will not accept items that are dangerous goods, citing safety requirements.

If cargo is general items, such as car parts made of steel, X-ray screening would show the nature of the objects, and the airline would transport them in line with standard business practice.

Customs officers in each country are responsible for determining whether goods are lawful, Chai noted.

Khaosod reported that the company has not seen any impact so far on seat bookings or cargo volumes in the market referenced in the social media discussion.

The management team said it is closely monitoring the online reaction, while some social media users familiar with cargo procedures have posted explanations of the process.

