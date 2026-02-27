Drug suspect’s revenge plan cut short, shot dead by Nan police

Police in Nan fatally shot a drug suspect during a gun exchange on a rural road in Tha Wang Pha district at about 5.30pm on Wednesday, February 25, after he threatened to kill a police officer who previously arrested him.

The incident was reported on the Na Noon–Sop Khun Rural Highway No. 4022. The deceased was identified as 36 year old Phattarakorn. His 63 year old friend, Fong, was also injured.

Channel 7 reported that Phattarakorn and Fong had been drinking alcohol together before launching a search for a police officer who had previously arrested Phattarakorn for drug use and sent him to rehabilitation, with the intent of taking revenge.

The two later encountered the officer’s wife on the road and forced her to stop her motorcycle. Phattarakorn threatened to shoot her if she did not reveal her husband’s whereabouts. Fortunately, the woman managed to get away

Phattarakorn continued searching for the officer, prompting residents to alert police. Officers located the pair riding a motorcycle on the rural highway and ordered them to stop, but Phattarakorn did not comply and fled, leading to a high-speed chase.

Phattarakorn’s motorcycle crashed at the roadside, and officers moved in to arrest him. However, Phattarakorn opened fire, bullets piercing a police vehicle. Officers returned fire, and Fong was hit in the hip.

Phattarakorn then left his friend and tried to escape again on the motorcycle as a supporting police team arrived. He fired at the newly arrived officers, triggering another exchange of gunfire.

Although Phattarakorn was shot, he attempted to reload his firearm, but lost consciousness due to injuries.

Police called for emergency assistance and took Phattarakorn to the hospital. He was said to have been shot in the head and later succumbed to his injuries.

Nan Provincial Police Commander, Darate Kanlaya, told Channel 7 that Phattarakorn was previously a good person, with a loving family and a one year old daughter. He had received certificates and awards for being a role model in the community.

The commander said Phattarakorn’s behaviour changed after using methamphetamine, known as Yaba. He had been sent to rehabilitation three times and had been repeatedly arrested before the fatal gun exchange with police.

Phattarakorn’s father claimed that the police used excessive force and abused their power, despite the drug suspect opening fire first.

Public sentiment disagreed, with users on social media arguing that Phattarakorn had threatened the officer’s family and was searching for the officer with the intention of killing him.