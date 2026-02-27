Drug suspect’s revenge plan cut short, shot dead by Nan police

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 27, 2026, 1:18 PM
86 2 minutes read
Drug suspect’s revenge plan cut short, shot dead by Nan police | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ สำนักข่าว CIA ประเทศไทย

Police in Nan fatally shot a drug suspect during a gun exchange on a rural road in Tha Wang Pha district at about 5.30pm on Wednesday, February 25, after he threatened to kill a police officer who previously arrested him.

The incident was reported on the Na Noon–Sop Khun Rural Highway No. 4022. The deceased was identified as 36 year old Phattarakorn. His 63 year old friend, Fong, was also injured.

Channel 7 reported that Phattarakorn and Fong had been drinking alcohol together before launching a search for a police officer who had previously arrested Phattarakorn for drug use and sent him to rehabilitation, with the intent of taking revenge.

The two later encountered the officer’s wife on the road and forced her to stop her motorcycle. Phattarakorn threatened to shoot her if she did not reveal her husband’s whereabouts. Fortunately, the woman managed to get away

Police kill suspect who attempted to take revenge after previous arrest
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวเด็ดน่าน

Phattarakorn continued searching for the officer, prompting residents to alert police. Officers located the pair riding a motorcycle on the rural highway and ordered them to stop, but Phattarakorn did not comply and fled, leading to a high-speed chase.

Phattarakorn’s motorcycle crashed at the roadside, and officers moved in to arrest him. However, Phattarakorn opened fire, bullets piercing a police vehicle. Officers returned fire, and Fong was hit in the hip.

Phattarakorn then left his friend and tried to escape again on the motorcycle as a supporting police team arrived. He fired at the newly arrived officers, triggering another exchange of gunfire.

Related Articles
Police kills drug suspect during gunfight in Nan
Photo via Facebook/ สำนักข่าว CIA ประเทศไทย

Although Phattarakorn was shot, he attempted to reload his firearm, but lost consciousness due to injuries.

Police called for emergency assistance and took Phattarakorn to the hospital. He was said to have been shot in the head and later succumbed to his injuries.

Nan Provincial Police Commander, Darate Kanlaya, told Channel 7 that Phattarakorn was previously a good person, with a loving family and a one year old daughter. He had received certificates and awards for being a role model in the community.

Thai man killed in gun exchange with police in Nan
Photo via Facebook/ สำนักข่าว CIA ประเทศไทย

The commander said Phattarakorn’s behaviour changed after using methamphetamine, known as Yaba. He had been sent to rehabilitation three times and had been repeatedly arrested before the fatal gun exchange with police.

Phattarakorn’s father claimed that the police used excessive force and abused their power, despite the drug suspect opening fire first.

Public sentiment disagreed, with users on social media arguing that Phattarakorn had threatened the officer’s family and was searching for the officer with the intention of killing him.

Latest Thailand News
Drug suspect&#8217;s revenge plan cut short, shot dead by Nan police | Thaiger Thailand News

Drug suspect’s revenge plan cut short, shot dead by Nan police

23 minutes ago
Speeding stop leads to arrest of Russian man on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger Thailand News

Speeding stop leads to arrest of Russian man on Koh Pha Ngan

24 minutes ago
Laotian worker says dream precedes skeleton discovery in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Laotian worker says dream precedes skeleton discovery in Chon Buri

2 hours ago
Underwear-clad foreigner assaulted after drunken outburst in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Underwear-clad foreigner assaulted after drunken outburst in Pattaya

3 hours ago
3 thieves steals 2 million baht from British-Thai couple in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

3 thieves steals 2 million baht from British-Thai couple in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Teacher hits student’s arms with bamboo stick, leaving 10+ bruises, cites stress | Thaiger Thailand News

Teacher hits student’s arms with bamboo stick, leaving 10+ bruises, cites stress

3 hours ago
Swede charged after alleged single slap leads to Australian man’s death | Thaiger Phuket News

Swede charged after alleged single slap leads to Australian man’s death

4 hours ago
Thai woman breaks down after hugging late mother&#8217;s lookalike in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai woman breaks down after hugging late mother’s lookalike in Phuket

20 hours ago
Thai Airways denies shipping F-35 parts to Israel amid protests | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Airways denies shipping F-35 parts to Israel amid protests

20 hours ago
Phuket transwoman seeks justice after foreign man breaks iPhone | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket transwoman seeks justice after foreign man breaks iPhone

21 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra launches with a slew of world firsts | Thaiger Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra launches with a slew of world firsts

21 hours ago
Thai man rejected by Kanchanaburi hotel allegedly due to his appearance | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man rejected by Kanchanaburi hotel allegedly due to his appearance

21 hours ago
Foreign customer claims money missing, leaves after CCTV offer | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign customer claims money missing, leaves after CCTV offer

22 hours ago
Foreign woman walks away calmly with stolen suitcase in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign woman walks away calmly with stolen suitcase in Phuket

22 hours ago
Senior officer accused of hitting woman with bottle in Chaiyaphum | Thaiger Thailand News

Senior officer accused of hitting woman with bottle in Chaiyaphum

23 hours ago
British man arrested after snatching Thai ex-girlfriend’s phone in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

British man arrested after snatching Thai ex-girlfriend’s phone in Pattaya

23 hours ago
Rolling Loud Thailand refund delays trigger complaints online | Thaiger Pattaya News

Rolling Loud Thailand refund delays trigger complaints online

24 hours ago
Patong police investigates death of Australian tourist in Phuket | Thaiger Thailand News

Patong police investigates death of Australian tourist in Phuket

24 hours ago
Bangkok rolls out adaptive CCTV-AI traffic lights to tackle traffic | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok rolls out adaptive CCTV-AI traffic lights to tackle traffic

1 day ago
Thai wife arrested for planting bomb on husband&#8217;s mistress&#8217; car | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai wife arrested for planting bomb on husband’s mistress’ car

1 day ago
Foreign woman revived after drowning incident at Pattaya Beach | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign woman revived after drowning incident at Pattaya Beach

1 day ago
Election Commission targets people over ballot image sharing and decoding | Thaiger Thailand News

Election Commission targets people over ballot image sharing and decoding

1 day ago
Young boy hospitalised after cable tie tightened around testicles | Thaiger Thailand News

Young boy hospitalised after cable tie tightened around testicles

1 day ago
Teenager stabs ex-girlfriend after she refuses to reconcile | Thaiger Thailand News

Teenager stabs ex-girlfriend after she refuses to reconcile

1 day ago
Police called after man walks around naked at Chachoengsao park | Thaiger Thailand News

Police called after man walks around naked at Chachoengsao park

1 day ago
Crime NewsNorthern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 27, 2026, 1:18 PM
86 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.