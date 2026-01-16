Woman delivers healthy baby in rescue van in Samut Prakan

Chattarin Siradakul
Published: January 16, 2026, 11:50 AM
A pregnant woman gave birth to a healthy baby girl in a rescue vehicle in Samut Prakan yesterday, January 15, after going into labour unexpectedly. Her husband, who was driving at the time, pulled over and called for help.

Rescue volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, at around 2.20pm, were alerted by the Samut Prakan emergency command centre about a 29 year old woman in labour inside a parked trailer truck near kilometre 25 of outbound Thepharak Road in Bang Sao Thong district.

The rescue team responded quickly and found the woman waiting beside the lorry, visibly in distress.

Rescuers assisted her into an ambulance and attempted to transfer her to Bang Bo Hospital. However, her contractions worsened on the way, and she began active labour. The team had no choice but to help deliver the baby inside the rescue vehicle, while simultaneously coordinating with hospital staff to prepare for the arrival.

The woman gave birth to a baby girl with a strong cry and a healthy weight of 2,620 grams shortly after arriving at Bang Bo Hospital. Both mother and child were reported to be in good condition. The woman later shared that this was their fourth child, and that she had been receiving antenatal care at Rayong Hospital, with a due date set for January 26.

Khaosod reported that the successful roadside delivery brought relief to everyone involved. The husband had reportedly asked his wife to join him that day out of concern for her safety, a decision that turned out to be the right one.

Similarly, previously in December, a woman gave birth in a pickup truck after going into labour unexpectedly while on the way to a hospital in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province. Emergency responders arrived to find a woman cradling her newborn son, who had already been delivered inside the truck.

