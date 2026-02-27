Thai air force chief meets Myanmar junta leader in Naypyitaw

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: February 27, 2026, 4:57 PM
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod English

Thailand’s Air Force Chief, Air Chief Marshal Seksan Kanta, travelled to Naypyitaw yesterday, February 27, to meet Myanmar’s junta leader Min Aung Hlaing, according to reports from the Thai military.

The trip followed a series of deadly air attacks reported in Myanmar. One day earlier, a junta aircraft bombed a market in Ponnagyun Township, Rakhine State, an area under the control of the Arakan Army, killing 18 civilians, most of them women and children.

Two days before that, airstrikes on Myinmu Township in Sagaing Region reportedly killed nine people, including a child under five.

In a separate update issued a day before the commander’s visit, the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) said Seksan had also held talks in Naypyitaw with senior Myanmar Air Force commanders aimed at tightening ties and increasing security coordination.

KhaoSod reported that the discussions centred on building confidence between the two forces, widening training and personnel development, and improving coordination among commanders to strengthen readiness and support stability along the border.

Myanmar junta media reported the talks also covered joint air force training and broader military cooperation. Min Aung Hlaing was quoted as describing the December to January election as a “success”, presenting the military as a “permanent guardian” of democratisation in Myanmar and saying people voted voluntarily without major protest.

The RTAF said it remains focused on professionalism and on pursuing security cooperation in line with national interests and regional stability.

Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.