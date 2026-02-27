South Korea visa-free trial launched for Indonesian group tourists

South Korea launched a visa-free trial scheme for Indonesian tourists travelling in organised groups, as part of its broader effort to attract 30 million foreign visitors annually.

The South Korean government unveiled a new campaign titled “Visit Korea Year” during the 11th National Tourism Strategy Meeting, held under the theme “K-Tourism, Embracing the World: A Great Transformation of Inbound Tourism, A Great Leap in Regional Tourism.”

The initiative is designed to strengthen the country’s tourism industry nationwide, with the long-term goal of drawing 30 million international visitors per year.

During the meeting, Culture Minister Chae Hwi-young described the current period as a “golden time” for Korean culture, adding that it also represents a significant opportunity for the country’s tourism sector.

To achieve its target, the government introduced several measures, including easing visa regulations, expanding regional airport routes and addressing overcharging practices at major tourist destinations.

Among the new measures is a pilot visa-free programme for Indonesian nationals. Under the scheme, Indonesian tourists travelling in groups of three or more are permitted to enter South Korea without obtaining a visa in advance. Indonesian tour groups under the programme may stay in the country for up to 15 days.

Tourism data indicates growing travel demand from Indonesia. According to the reports on Travel and Tour World, approximately 336,165 Indonesian tourists visited South Korea in 2024, surpassing pre-pandemic levels in 2019. The increase reflects rising interest in Korean culture and suggests strong market potential.

In comparison, Thailand has traditionally been one of South Korea’s key Southeast Asian markets. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, around 572,000 Thai tourists visited South Korea in 2019. In 2024, official figures indicate that approximately 323,000 Thai nationals travelled to the country.

Thai visitor numbers continue to show signs of growth. The Standard news agency reported that more than 180,000 Thai tourists visited South Korea in the first half of 2025, marking an increase of over 40% compared with the same period the previous year.

However, despite a long-standing visa-free arrangement for Thai passport holders, some Thai travellers reported difficulties entering South Korea. Several Thai nationals, including well-known social media influencers and public figures, were denied entry at immigration checkpoints and returned to Thailand.

Stricter immigration screening has been widely linked to concerns over undocumented Thai workers in South Korea, commonly referred to in Thailand as “Phi Noi.”

The issue previously triggered online debate, with some Thai tourists expressing frustration and attributing tighter entry checks to the presence of illegal Thai workers in South Korea.