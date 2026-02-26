Thai woman breaks down after hugging late mother’s lookalike in Phuket

Published: February 26, 2026, 6:00 PM
Thai woman breaks down after hugging late mother's lookalike in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Supatsara Thongbor

A Thai woman drew a strong emotional response online after sharing a video of herself asking to hug a lottery vendor in Phuket who she said resembled her late mother.

The content creator, Supatsara “Bam” Thongbor, is known for lifestyle videos based in Phuket. She completed her studies in Bangkok and later moved to Phuket for work before launching her TikTok account, แบมบี้จะอยุ่ที่ภูเก็ตให้ได้, which translates as “Bambi is going to survive in Phuket.”

In the video posted on Monday, February 23, Bam said she first noticed her mother’s lookalike at a sign shop inside Big C Phuket and felt she looked almost identical to her mother, who died two years ago. Bam said she wanted to speak to her but the woman disappeared before she could approach.

Thai woman finds late mother's lookalike in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Supatsara Thongbor

Bam said she searched for her and later found her at a lottery shop inside the supermarket. She said she struggled to decide how to begin the conversation, hesitating before finally approaching her. In the clip, Bam is heard saying…

“Auntie, are you selling lottery tickets? Auntie, it’s a bit strange, but you looks just like my mother. My mother already passed away. Can I hug you?”

Bam then began crying. The lottery vendor stood up and hugged her, and was seen giving her a kiss, which made Bam cry harder. The vendor is heard responding…

“Good luck. It’s ok. Your mother now rest in peace.”

Thai woman leaves netizens in tears with hug video with mother's lookalike
Photo via Facebook/ Supatsara Thongbor

The seller also appeared emotional during the exchange. Bam told her she had dreamed about her mother the night before, and said the day she met the vendor was also her first day at a new job.

The vendor introduced herself as Tua and said she sells lottery tickets at the supermarket every day. Bam bought tickets from her and asked her to choose the numbers. She also encouraged her followers to visit Tua’s stall and support her.

At the end of the video, Bam included a photo of herself with her mother. Many users commented that the resemblance between her mother and Tua was striking.

Thai woman hugs Phuket lottery seller who resembles her mother
Photo via Facebook/ Supatsara Thongbor

Commenters said the video reminded them of parents they had lost, while others said they had experienced something similar after meeting someone who resembled a deceased family member.

Many also praised Tua’s reaction, saying she immediately offered comfort by hugging Bam, kissing her and speaking to her calmly.

Bam later told followers she stayed in contact with Tua. She thanked her for the encouragement and wished her good health and happiness.

Hug from stranger brings comfort to Thai TikToker
Photo via Facebook/ Supatsara Thongbor

@babiesbamm

♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ – BANZSPD – BenzShop

Petch Petpailin
Published: February 26, 2026, 6:00 PM
Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.