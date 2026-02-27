Teacher hits student’s arms with bamboo stick, leaving 10+ bruises, cites stress

Chattarin Siradakul
Published: February 27, 2026, 10:14 AM
190 2 minutes read
A school punishment complaint is under investigation after a Prathom 2 (Year 2) student in Tha Muang district, Kanchanaburi, was allegedly punished in class with bamboo-stick strikes to both arms, leaving more than 10 bruises.

At about 5pm on February 25, two mothers, Nathee and Praphada, both 26 years old, filed a report at Tha Muang Police Station after their eight year old daughter, a student at a school in Rang Sali subdistrict, was subject to corporal punishment in class.

According to the parents, the teacher used a bamboo stick, about 30 to 40 centimetres long, to strike the child’s arms several times, leaving her daughter bruised.

Photo via CH7 News

Praphada said she heard from a classmate that the homeroom teacher had hit her daughter. She then called the teacher, who said she punished the child for incorrect homework.

However, her daughter later said another student had done the homework for her and made the mistake. The teacher then allegedly used the bamboo stick to pressure the child into admitting she had done the homework herself, and told the child not to inform her parents.

Photo via CH7 News

The family said the punishment was excessive and had affected the child both physically and emotionally. They decided to file a complaint so officials could proceed under legal procedures.

Yesterday, February 26, a meeting was held with the child’s parents, including Chainan Nilaphat, director of the Kanchanaburi Primary Educational Service Area Office 1, officials from the Kanchanaburi Provincial Social Development and Human Security Office, the school director, and the school board committee.

Photo via CH7 News

The homeroom teacher herself did not attend the talks. The school director later contacted her, and she reportedly said she was under severe stress and not physically well enough to join.

The teacher asked the family for forgiveness and said she would provide care and remedies, stating that she wanted the child to do well and keep up with classmates.

CH7 News reported that she said the child was very stubborn, but admitted the punishment was too severe and may have been linked to work-related stress.

Chainan said the discussions ended with both sides accepting the outcome, and the school side agreed to provide full support until the family was satisfied.

Photo via CH7 News

The teacher has reportedly worked at the school since it opened and has no previous record of such behaviour. Officials said the incident is under investigation, and the teacher has been temporarily reassigned to Kanchanaburi Primary Educational Service Area Office 1.

With exams due in about two weeks before the end-of-term break, the child reportedly agreed to stay at the school and will return to class.

Elsewhere, a mother in Udon Thani filed a complaint after her 10 year old son was allegedly kneed by his class teacher during punishment at school, leaving him under medical care. She said doctors diagnosed him with inflamed rib cartilage after the incident.

