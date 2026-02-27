3 thieves steals 2 million baht from British-Thai couple in Pattaya

February 27, 2026
Photo via Facebook/ สยามชล นิวส์

Three thieves, believed to be foreign nationals, robbed a British man and his Thai wife at their home in Pattaya last night, February 26, escaping with a stolen safe containing 2 million baht in cash.

The 34 year old Thai woman, Jandee, reported the incident to officers at Nong Prue Police Station at 11.06pm. The robbery took place at a two-storey house in a village on Soi Khao Noi in Bang Lamung district.

Jandee told police she lives at the house with her 32 year old British husband, Wesleigh, who previously worked as a chef in the UK, and a British friend of her husband. Police said all three victims appeared frightened when officers arrived.

According to Jandee, three suspects entered the house, and one immediately held a knife to Wesleigh’s neck. The group demanded that he tell them where the cash was kept, while Jandee and the friend were forced to remain in a kitchen area.

Photo via Facebook/ สยามชล นิวส์

Jandee said she tried to free herself but was pulled back into the kitchen. The suspects also took two mobile phones from the couple, an iPhone 16 and an iPhone 14.

Police said Wesleigh was forced to lead the suspects upstairs to a safe containing cash. The gang then fled the scene in a black pickup truck, driving through a traffic barrier at a security guard shelter at the entrance to the village.

SiamChon News reported the couple had recently withdrawn the money from a bank in preparation to buy a house in Thailand.

Photo via Facebook/ สยามชล นิวส์

Police reviewed CCTV footage showing three suspects dressed in black trousers and long-sleeve tops, with their faces covered.

The footage also showed Jandee running from the house and shouting for help. A local man approached to check the situation but did not intervene. The suspects were seen walking to their vehicle and leaving the area.

Investigators later found the victims’ mobile phones abandoned in roadside grass. Police said they are expanding the investigation to identify and track down the suspects.

Photo via Facebook/ สยามชล นิวส์

